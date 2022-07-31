ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Launches Speed Cameras 24/7: What Drivers Need to Know

NBC New York
 3 days ago
www.nbcnewyork.com

NBC New York

2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7

A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. Few details were immediately available. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
nypressnews.com

More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.

For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1

The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
NBC New York

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
BRONX, NY
TheBriefly

The "Another State of Emergency" Edition

Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on

Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway

Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge

KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

Manhattan car crash: 2 pedestrians killed when vehicle jumps curb

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were killed and at least five people injured in a car crash that spilled onto an Inwood sidewalk early Wednesday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said. One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

