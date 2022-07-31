NYC Launches Speed Cameras 24/7: What Drivers Need to Know

www.nbcnewyork.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it's a Photo Op
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold Fries
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraud
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays Center
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. Few details were immediately available. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
Boom truck flips on side after construction site collapse in Brooklyn
Firefighters evacuated three people from the premise, but no injuries were reported.
Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on
Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport
NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway
Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
2 pedestrians killed, 5 injured in horrific head-on crash in Manhattan
Two pedestrians were killed, and at least three others were critically injured, after they were struck during a two-car collision in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge
KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
Manhattan car crash: 2 pedestrians killed when vehicle jumps curb
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were killed and at least five people injured in a car crash that spilled onto an Inwood sidewalk early Wednesday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said. One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and […]
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
Man Riding on Van Flies Off, Lands in Busy NYC Intersection as Driver Flees: Cops
Authorities are in search of a driver accused of fleeing a Queens intersection where a 32-year-old riding on the outside of a van was thrown to the ground and left injured. City DOT officials said the injured man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The puzzling...
Adams blames migrant 'increase' in emergency procurement to 'rapidly' obtain housing
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced new emergency steps to find more space for homeless shelters, claiming that the shelter system is being overrun by an influx of asylum-seekers. However, some advocates aren’t so certain that’s the true reason.
