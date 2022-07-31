ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Boil water advisory for part of South Haven lifted

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l63rb_0gzpl1HC00

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory in South Haven has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on Friday due to a water main break for the area of Phoenix Street from Blue Star Highway to Cherry Court, Itzen Court and Bradley Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB0bh_0gzpl1HC00

It has now been lifted, the South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority said in a Sunday release. It said sampling confirmed there is no coliform bacteria in the water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
South Haven, MI
Sports
South Haven, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bradley, MI
City
South Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
wbch.com

Car Stuck in Wet Cement

The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
HASTINGS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coliform Bacteria#Diseases#General Health#Blue Star Highway#Cherry Court#Itzen Court#Nexstar Media Inc
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWMTCw

Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Cass County Fair continues through Saturday

CASSOPOLIS, Mich.,-- The Cass County Fair continues through Saturday, August 6 on the Cass County Fairgrounds. The fair features 4-H events, shows, local food vendors, thrilling events at the grandstand and more. Exhibits and concessions are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. More information on each day's events...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
threeriversnews.com

Old library property officially sold to county

THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy