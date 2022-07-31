Boil water advisory for part of South Haven lifted

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory in South Haven has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on Friday due to a water main break for the area of Phoenix Street from Blue Star Highway to Cherry Court, Itzen Court and Bradley Avenue.

It has now been lifted, the South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority said in a Sunday release. It said sampling confirmed there is no coliform bacteria in the water.

