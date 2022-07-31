C9 continue late-split push towards top of LCS with decisive week 6 victory over Liquid

The Double Tap and Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups are both returning to floor loot in Apex Legends season 14. The Double Tap hasn’t been seen in the game’s floor loot since season seven. When the G7 Scout entered the care package in season 11, it had Double Tap built in, but no other weapons have been able to use it since its previous floor loot appearance. In season 14, the G7 Scout and the EVA-8 shotgun will once again be able to equip Double Tap, which allows both guns to fire two shots with a single pull of the trigger. It’s an epic rarity drop.

