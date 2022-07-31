C9 continue late-split push towards top of LCS with decisive week 6 victory over Liquid

dotesports.com
Related
Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.
There are only 4 pros remaining with a KDA over 9 in League’s 4 major regions this summer
With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2022 Summer Split, most competitive League of Legends regions have already discerned which teams have stood tall above the rest of the pack in the regular season standings as the circuit continues into the playoffs. Along with the world’s best teams,...
RNG crush Anyone’s Legend to continue win streak in 2022 LPL Summer Split
Today’s League of Legends series between RNG and Anyone’s Legend in the LPL was a one-sided affair. With better teamwork and objective-based gameplay, RNG outplayed Anyone’s Legend to secure an easy 2-0 victory. The entire RNG lineup performed exceptionally in the series. On his Vi pick, Wei’s...
Artem Bykov named new LEC commissioner
Some major changes are coming to the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). Artem Bykov has been named the league’s new commissioner, taking over the role left in January by Maximillian Peter Schmidt, who was promoted to the head of esports for League of Legends in the EMEA region.
Here’s how each team could win the 2022 NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
Staring at the bracket for any VALORANT tournament is a daunting task for any pick ’em enthusiast. But for the upcoming North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier, or NA LCQ, it feels like an even more impossible task this time around. Last year, following Cloud9’s acquisition of in-game leader...
All confirmed League of Legends champions in Riot’s Project L
Since Riot Games revealed that it was working on a new League of Legends-based fighting game, fans of both the uber-popular MOBA and the fighting genre have been eagerly waiting for more information about the unnamed title, currently codenamed as Project L. Since the confirmation of Project L’s existence at...
How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
Riot is tweaking League’s Energy champions to give them ‘needed boost’ in tankier Season 12 meta
Riot Games is making an effort to buff Energy champions in League of Legends, starting with some changes coming in the game’s upcoming update, Patch 12.15. In Patch 12.15, all five energy champions are getting buffs: Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, Shen, and Zed are set to receive a relative League boost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Faker is 124 assists away from being the all-time LCK leader
If you’ve been playing for almost 10 years as a pro League of Legends player, you’re bound to break some competitive records along the way. And if you’re the greatest to ever play the game, then you’re almost guaranteed to find yourself in the history books.
Quincy Crew finally secures new org sponsor as Soniqs make Dota 2 entrance
It only took just over two years, but Quincy Crew has found a new sponsor as Soniqs enters Dota 2 for the first time by signing the top-seeded North American team entering the PGL Arlington Major. Soniqs, a prominent NA esports org best known for its PUBG, Rocket League, and...
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
VALORANT teams bootcamp for VCT LCQ and Champions
VALORANT teams from all over the world have been boot camping prior to the most anticipated events of the year. Japanese team ZETA DIVISION announced earlier today they will boot camp in August prior to their Champions run later this year. The team has secured qualification for the tournament, which will begin in September.
Doublelift is right: The LCS is ‘dying’ and co-streaming suspensions won’t solve its declining viewership
“LCS is dying. The viewership is absolutely dying,” former LCS pro player Doublelift said to his loyal audience of nearly 20,000 during a July 11 Twitch stream. “There’s no denying it. Everyone knows it. Everyone can feel it.” The comments, which came off the back of a highly successful League of Legends showmatch separate from the LCS, threw the league and Riot Games into a PR tailspin.
Apex’s season 14 sees return of Double Tap, Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups
The Double Tap and Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups are both returning to floor loot in Apex Legends season 14. The Double Tap hasn’t been seen in the game’s floor loot since season seven. When the G7 Scout entered the care package in season 11, it had Double Tap built in, but no other weapons have been able to use it since its previous floor loot appearance. In season 14, the G7 Scout and the EVA-8 shotgun will once again be able to equip Double Tap, which allows both guns to fire two shots with a single pull of the trigger. It’s an epic rarity drop.
Team Secret signs Resolut1on, releases iceiceice from Dota 2 roster
To the surprise of basically no one, Team Secret is taking the success it found at Riyadh Masters 2022 last month and running with it, signing Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok to its Dota 2 team. During Riyadh Masters, Reso joined the team in place of iceiceice, giving them the...
RE-45, Devotion reportedly move to Replicator pool in Apex’s season 14
New seasons in Apex Legends usually bring changes to the weapon pool by shifting their availability and sources. For season 14, players can expect to find the RE-45 and the Devotion in the Replicator pool, according to a report from TheGamer’s Ben Sledge. Putting the RE-45 exclusively in the...
