Orlando, FL

Groups rally in Orlando to expand Florida’s LGBTQ+ healthcare coverage

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Groups rallied in downtown Orlando on Sunday to push for expanded healthcare coverage for the LGBTQ+ community.

Supporters said possible changes in coverage in Florida will be harmful for transgender youth.

Most of the signs and shirts in this crowd of about 100 people mentioned protecting kids.

On Aug. 5, the Florida Board of Medicine will meet to discuss gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

This comes just weeks after the agency for health care administration proposed blocking Medicare coverage for several transgender treatments.

Protestors said suicide rates in transgender youth are much higher than other children.

They claim not being able to access care will only increase that statistic.

A group of about five people who were against the protest also showed up. But after they started engaging with protestors, police quickly pushed them back.

Joe JoeIIu
3d ago

Get your own medical insurance as anyone else and if you want to add, cut off or balloon parts of your body, let it come out of your pocket

Babu
3d ago

These people need to understand the other 96% of the population doesn’t want to pay for their mutilation. Now we may think differently if they want mental health care.

Buffalo Chip
3d ago

The problem among children (up to 18) it is a fad and attempt to draw attention to themselves to look cool. Stats show that a few years ago only 3% identified as transgender/gay. Now Gen Z kids 25% identify as such. Next big healthcare crisis in about 10 years will the public being forced to fix these kids back. I'm sure Morgan and Morgan is throwing together a legal team of experts to sue anyone and everyone.

