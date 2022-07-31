Groups rally in Orlando to expand Florida’s LGBTQ+ healthcare coverage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Groups rallied in downtown Orlando on Sunday to push for expanded healthcare coverage for the LGBTQ+ community.

Supporters said possible changes in coverage in Florida will be harmful for transgender youth.

Most of the signs and shirts in this crowd of about 100 people mentioned protecting kids.

On Aug. 5, the Florida Board of Medicine will meet to discuss gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

This comes just weeks after the agency for health care administration proposed blocking Medicare coverage for several transgender treatments.

Protestors said suicide rates in transgender youth are much higher than other children.

They claim not being able to access care will only increase that statistic.

A group of about five people who were against the protest also showed up. But after they started engaging with protestors, police quickly pushed them back.

