ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland breaks record for consecutive days of temperatures 95 or higher

By April Ehrlich
opb.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.opb.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Marion, OR
WWEEK

Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat

For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Channel 6000

Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Seattle
iheart.com

Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix

Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kptv.com

Outages reported in SE Portland after downed tree damages power lines

Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif. Updated: 12 hours ago.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
SEASIDE, OR
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy