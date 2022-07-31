ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

The Lakeside Latest: LPGA Tour event in The Colony seeks volunteers, Little Elm organizes government academy and more

 3 days ago
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound

Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance

Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
MESQUITE, TX
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson

According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
MESQUITE, TX
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
PLANO, TX
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend

The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
MESQUITE, TX
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look

The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
FORT WORTH, TX
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

If you’ve lived in Dallas for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with Hatch chile season — a time of year when restaurants and grocery stores throughout North Texas fill their menus and shelves with everything Hatch. The season starts at the beginning of August and...
DALLAS, TX
Get to know accomplished tennis player, guitarist and Plano native, Tiffany Hollebeck

Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.
PLANO, TX
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles

When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
FRISCO, TX

