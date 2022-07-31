The Lakeside Latest: LPGA Tour event in The Colony seeks volunteers, Little Elm organizes government academy and more

starlocalmedia.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Meet the president of Bobcat Moms, which works to support Celina's athletes
Jennifer Driver first joined Bobcat Moms as a member when her son was a high school freshman. Today, she serves as the president of the organization that works to support all athletic extracurricular activities with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance
Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
Wes Pierson begins his role as Frisco's second-ever City Manager
Wes Pierson was given two pieces of advice when he walked out the door of his home Tuesday morning. “Make friends,” his 6-year-old son told him.
Frank Talley Designed This Super Cool Modern in Fort Worth’s Westover Hills
I find it sort of ironic, given how hot and dry it has been recently, that in the past few editions of Tarrant County Tuesday we have highlighted luxurious homes surrounded by lush and mature trees with spectacular views of the Tarrant County landscape. This week we find a truly...
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend
The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
Mentoring future stars: McGill returns to Coppell to host youth football camp
When Jonathan McGill flew to Dallas from California on the morning of July 28th, one thing that the 2019 Coppell graduate and Stanford senior safety had on his mind during the plane ride was the dinner that his family had planned that day to celebrate his 22nd birthday. Several hours...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look
The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
Celina High School drill team keeps traditions alive
In 1971, a group of Celina cheerleaders had an idea. They’d been thinking about how to boost spirit for the Bobcat team.
An inside tour at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin
Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more.
Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
If you’ve lived in Dallas for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with Hatch chile season — a time of year when restaurants and grocery stores throughout North Texas fill their menus and shelves with everything Hatch. The season starts at the beginning of August and...
Get to know accomplished tennis player, guitarist and Plano native, Tiffany Hollebeck
Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.
Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library
Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”. “Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
NEW: 20+ photos of firefighters battling grass fire, extreme heat late Wednesday afternoon in Frisco
As of 5:20 p.m., the grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway is contained. Approximately 70 acres were burned. Several roads remain closed.
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: Frisco grass fire extinguished, approximately 70 acres burned
Roughly 70 acres were burned Wednesday as a grass fire took over land on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway. Roadways were closed, including northbound Legacy at Stonebrook and southbound Legacy at Cotton Gin.
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
City of Carrollton moves to Stage 1 of Drought Contigency Plan, learn what this means for your home
The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks. In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak...
