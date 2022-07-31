Burning Trailer Ignites Three Fires in Kaufman County

www.nbcdfw.com
BURNING TRAILER CAUSES PATH OF DESTRUCTION
The driver of the truck later abandoned the burning trailer along a county road in east Kaufman. Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Howie lifted the evacuation order at approximately 3 p.m. and as firefighters from the City of Kaufman Fire Department and dozens of volunteer firefighters from the Crandall, Kemp, Scurry, Terrell, Mabank and College Mound volunteer fire departments continued to defend the structures in that area.
Electrical Issue Behind Fire at Historic Prosper Church, Fire Marshal Says
The fire that severely damaged a historic church in Prosper Tuesday afternoon began as an electrical fire in the building's air conditioning system, fire investigators said Wednesday. It happened at about 1:45 p.m. inside the First Presbyterian Church of Prosper in the 400 block of South Coleman Street. Fire crews...
Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires.Spencer Davis/Unsplash. Investigators are looking for a person who was driving a burning trailer that started multiple fires near Kaufman. According to Fox 4, the fires broke out after whoever was driving the burning trailer, took it down two county roads. The unidentified driver unhitched his burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene. Authorities eventually arrived and gained control of the fire.
