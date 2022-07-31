ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Burning Trailer Ignites Three Fires in Kaufman County

By Jacob Reyes
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
BURNING TRAILER CAUSES PATH OF DESTRUCTION

The driver of the truck later abandoned the burning trailer along a county road in east Kaufman. Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Howie lifted the evacuation order at approximately 3 p.m. and as firefighters from the City of Kaufman Fire Department and dozens of volunteer firefighters from the Crandall, Kemp, Scurry, Terrell, Mabank and College Mound volunteer fire departments continued to defend the structures in that area.
Abandoned Trailer Starts Three Fires in Kaufman

Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires.Spencer Davis/Unsplash. Investigators are looking for a person who was driving a burning trailer that started multiple fires near Kaufman. According to Fox 4, the fires broke out after whoever was driving the burning trailer, took it down two county roads. The unidentified driver unhitched his burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene. Authorities eventually arrived and gained control of the fire.
Police Looking For Driver of Burning Truck Trailer

Authorities throughout the area are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer through Kaufman County that ignited at least three separate fires about noon Sunday. Officials said the fires broke out along county roads 151 and 151A near the city of Kaufman. The fires led to the evacuation of 12 homes. Two sheds were destroyed, as well as part of a mobile home, but no one was injured. By 6pm all the fires were out.
Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver

KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
