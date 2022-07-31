Murfreesboro woman killed in two-car crash, other driver arrested

fox17.com
‘I just want justice’: Family, friends remember man gunned down outside Antioch gas station
One of the latest victims was a 23-year-old man, who was shot and killed in what Metro Police are calling a targeted shooting.
One dead after shooting near motel on Wallace Road
Metro Nashville Police Department officers said one man is dead in a shooting near a motel on Wallace Road Monday night.
Man, 32, taken into custody for two deadly stabbings in Nashville, one attempted murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested the man accused of stabbing his mother and sister-in-law to death and critically stabbing another sister-in-law on Tuesday. Police say John W. Donaldson, 32, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the domestic-related stabbings which occurred Tuesday. One stabbing happened at an apartment on Elm Hill Pike. The other happened at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Nashville police search for suspect in 20-year-old's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help finding the person responsible for killing a 20-year-old at a Nashville motel. Police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Javion Scruggs at a motel on Wallace Road Monday night. Scruggs had left one of...
MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
Maury County man accused of shooting at Mt. Pleasant police officer says he didn’t do it
A man accused of shooting at a Mt. Pleasant police officer on July 20 has been captured and is now behind bars.
Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man is accused of breaking into mailboxes in Montgomery County then stealing and forging mailed checks. So far, more than $47,000 in stolen checks has been recovered. Jaylen Jamon Allen is facing multiple forgery charges amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the...
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
Metro police officer ‘violently shoved’ after pulling over stolen vehicle
A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle, according to a an affidavit.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on the Lookout for a Silver Tahoe
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a silver Chevrolet Tahoe. According to Detective Ryan Huggins the driver of the Tahoe is wanted for questioning about the theft of a cement mixer. The victim reported Monday (08/01/2022) that his cement mixer was stolen from a construction...
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
Nashville Fire Department, agencies respond to overturned semi-tractor trailer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A semi-tractor trailer had a collision with a truck and overturned in a ditch carrying more than 4000 gallons of gasoline at at Whites Creek Pike and Sycamore Creek Road Tuesday. A multi-agency response is underway for the overturned vehicle carrying about 4,000 to 8,000...
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
Franklin man indicted on vehicular homicide charges in December 2021 crash
A Franklin man has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges in a December 2021 crash that killed another Franklin man and seriously injured the man’s wife. According to the grand jury indictment filed with the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court, 30-year-old Phillip Andrew Cadle has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by intoxication (.08% or greater), vehicular homicide by recklessness, vehicular assault, vehicular assault by intoxication (.08% or greater), reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, driving under the influence (.08% or greater), driving under the influence (.20% or greater), and failure to maintain lane (opposing traffic.)
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline overturns in northern Davidson County
Crews from multiple agencies are responding after a semi-truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline overturned in northern Davidson County.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover wreck in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigated. The preliminary...
