Local biathlete training for World University Games

WNYT
Schenectady CEO dies in Minnesota stock race
The CEO of a Schenectady business has died after crashing in a professional race in Minnesota. Moto-America and Brainerd International Raceway say Scott Briody died after crashing during a qualifying session on Friday. It was for the MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Race. Out of respect, all track activity was cancelled...
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
NEWS10 ABC
8/3/2022: Warm today, record heat tomorrow
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:. Today looks quite warm, but at least humidity will take a break for the day. Expect high temperatures in the low 90’s for Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley, and in the upper 80’s most everywhere else. Dewpoints will hold steady in the upper 50’s – not high enough to feel muggy or humid.
WNYT
Local eateries closed due to extreme heat
It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
WNYT
DEC rescues two stranded fishers in Lake George
Rescuers from the Department of Environmental Conservation were busy Sunday evening. A large wave pushed a fishing boat out into rocks over the weekend, leaving the boat stranded. Rescuers with the Lake George Park Commission along with rangers from the DEC helped the two people in the stranded boat to...
NEWS10 ABC
08/02/2022: A brief reprieve with the humidity…. then BAM….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. High pressure will provide some relief regarding the humidity tonight – Wednesday…. but with lots of sunshine & blue sky…. we’ll still take a run at 90° in the Tri-Cities & the mid-Hudson Valley…....
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
nippertown.com
Stories From a Bar Podcast #56, Bob Shafer of Adirondack Pub & Brewery
Episode 56 of Stories From A Bar Chris hits the road and travels north to Lake George to hang out at the Adirondack Pub & Brewery with brewer Bob Shafer. Since 1999, Adirondack Pub & Brewery has become a staple in the Lake George area with Bob being there for the last 5 years.
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Smash Mouth set to perform in Schenectady
"All Star" band Smash Mouth is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady on September 24 at 7 p.m. The opening band is soon to be announced.
Proctors’ Fandom Fest to feature celebrities, vendors, and events
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” on August 12, 13, and 14. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
