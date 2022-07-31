Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book

abc6onyourside.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Related
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating National Watermelon Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's National Watermelon Day!. Barrel & Boar Chef Tetzloff shares his tips for grilling and cutting the perfect watermelon with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
WSYX ABC6
Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
WSYX ABC6
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
WSYX ABC6
Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Columbus to celebrate National Night Out
Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
WSYX ABC6
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
WSYX ABC6
More dogs keep neighborhoods safe, according to OSU study
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new study from Ohio State University suggests that the more dogs in your neighborhood, the safer your area will be!. The study shows neighborhoods with more dogs see lower rates of homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults compared to neighborhoods with fewer dogs. "He's very...
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
WSYX ABC6
Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna Police searching for 77-year-old woman last seen in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen by police in Fayetteville, W.Va. Darlene Stlouis, 77, was last seen by police in Fayetteville after being reported missing late Tuesday. As of 2 p.m....
WSYX ABC6
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
WSYX ABC6
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools announce resources available as students prepare for school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families with students in Columbus City Schools have new resources available as they prepare for the start of a new school year. The district is holding its first back-to-school Family Resource Fair August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Fort Hayes Campus located at 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd.
WSYX ABC6
Infant among 2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Comments / 0