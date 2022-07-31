ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book

By Watch
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating National Watermelon Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's National Watermelon Day!. Barrel & Boar Chef Tetzloff shares his tips for grilling and cutting the perfect watermelon with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Grove City, OH
WSYX ABC6

Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Fish
WSYX ABC6

Columbus to celebrate National Night Out

Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

More dogs keep neighborhoods safe, according to OSU study

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new study from Ohio State University suggests that the more dogs in your neighborhood, the safer your area will be!. The study shows neighborhoods with more dogs see lower rates of homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults compared to neighborhoods with fewer dogs. "He's very...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Infant among 2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy