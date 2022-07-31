Millions of Americans have long COVID. Many of them are no longer working

text.npr.org
What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains in at least 4 U.S. states
The new subvariant is especially prevalent in four U.S. states, the mid-Atlantic, and the South.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release
KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
MyPillow chief spends tens of millions in fresh crusade to push Trump’s big lie
Mike Lindell says he has poured up to $40m into wave of lawsuits and a new movie as US experts warn of threat to democracy
NPR
Does the killing of al-Zawahiri make Americans safer? It's complicated
The State Department warns that there is a "higher potential for anti-American violence" following the U.S. killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend. In a "Worldwide Caution" advisory issued Tuesday, the department noted that al-Zawahiri — an architect of terrorist attacks including 9/11 and the 2000...
NPR
College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. How did college go from being the doorway to the American dream to the nightmare of starting adult life deep in debt, unsure of whether your degree will help you get a job that even pays enough to pay off that debt. How do we go from the 1944 GI Bill, which offered World War II veterans - or at least white ones - easy access to college, to now the stress of today of trying to get into the right college? And how did colleges and universities become a target of the right? My guest, Will Bunch, addresses these and other related questions in his new book, "After The Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke The American Dream And Blew Up Our Politics - And How To Fix It."
NPR
After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins
Comedian Jon Stewart was frustrated when Senate Republicans initially blocked a bill to provide expanded health care for military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. The legislation passed Tuesday. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The U.S. Senate has given final approval to improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who...
NPR
Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
NPR
Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson
Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
NPR
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
Voters in Kansas have rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to significantly restrict abortion rights in the state. It's the first time voters have weighed in on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Yep. And the proposed amendment was rejected...
NPR
The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaida leader the U.S. killed in a drone strike this week, was believed to be living and operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last 20 years, but he cast a long shadow over the Middle East. That's even as his international jihadist movement was eclipsed by groups like ISIS that were capturing territory on the ground. We're going to take a look at some of the reaction today and the outlook for al-Qaida. And to do that, we're going to bring in NPR's Fatma Tanis, who joins us from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hi, Fatma.
NPR
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
NPR
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8
Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
NPR
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
NPR's A Martinez talks to Amanda Michelle Gomez of member station WAMU and Abel Nuñez of the Central American Resource Center about buses of migrants sent by Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at...
NPR
The candidates in Missouri's primary election
Five states hold statewide primaries today. And one of the key races is in Missouri, where there's an open U.S. Senate seat. Now, most of the attention has been on the Republican side because one of the GOP candidates is causing some people in the party to worry that if he does win tonight, it could put the seat currently held by Republicans in jeopardy. Jason Rosenbaum covers politics for St. Louis Public Radio and joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions
Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and the congressional delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the day in Taiwan on a visit that's been harshly criticized by Beijing.
