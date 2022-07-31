ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Millions of Americans have long COVID. Many of them are no longer working

NPR
 4 days ago
text.npr.org

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
NPR

Does the killing of al-Zawahiri make Americans safer? It's complicated

The State Department warns that there is a "higher potential for anti-American violence" following the U.S. killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend. In a "Worldwide Caution" advisory issued Tuesday, the department noted that al-Zawahiri — an architect of terrorist attacks including 9/11 and the 2000...
College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. How did college go from being the doorway to the American dream to the nightmare of starting adult life deep in debt, unsure of whether your degree will help you get a job that even pays enough to pay off that debt. How do we go from the 1944 GI Bill, which offered World War II veterans - or at least white ones - easy access to college, to now the stress of today of trying to get into the right college? And how did colleges and universities become a target of the right? My guest, Will Bunch, addresses these and other related questions in his new book, "After The Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke The American Dream And Blew Up Our Politics - And How To Fix It."
NPR

Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
NPR

Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson

Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
NPR

Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida

Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaida leader the U.S. killed in a drone strike this week, was believed to be living and operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last 20 years, but he cast a long shadow over the Middle East. That's even as his international jihadist movement was eclipsed by groups like ISIS that were capturing territory on the ground. We're going to take a look at some of the reaction today and the outlook for al-Qaida. And to do that, we're going to bring in NPR's Fatma Tanis, who joins us from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hi, Fatma.
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8

Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
NPR

The candidates in Missouri's primary election

Five states hold statewide primaries today. And one of the key races is in Missouri, where there's an open U.S. Senate seat. Now, most of the attention has been on the Republican side because one of the GOP candidates is causing some people in the party to worry that if he does win tonight, it could put the seat currently held by Republicans in jeopardy. Jason Rosenbaum covers politics for St. Louis Public Radio and joins us now. Welcome.
NPR

House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions

Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and the congressional delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the day in Taiwan on a visit that's been harshly criticized by Beijing.
