More than 400 backpacks were handed out as students get ready for the school year

mycbs4.com
MCPS will provide free lunch and breakfast to all students for the school year
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Food and Nutrition Department of Marion County Public Schools announced in a press release that schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of family income. The program will be established in 52 schools for the 2022–2023 school year. The...
WCJB
NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are returning to school in the coming weeks and many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events to prepare students for back to school. Back-to-School Events:. Waldo: Backpack and supply giveaway, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo Community Center, 13558...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
villages-news.com
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
WCJB
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
WCJB
‘We’re taking safety very seriously’: ASO hosts active shooter training
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first day of school just one week away, Alachua County deputies say school safety is one of their top priorities. Deputies are conducted active shooter training at the old Myra Terwilliger elementary school. Alachua County Sherrifs’ office has been doing active shooter training since...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
WCJB
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a virtual hiring event for U.F. veterinary hospitals in Marion and Alachua counties on Tuesday. The free online hiring event is being held by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion along with their partners’ talent center at the College of Central Florida and CareerSource North Central Florida.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Hitt program is being introduced to Gainesville, and it starts on Monday. Hear what AMP’D 45 is doing for the community on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Breyerfest was in person this year at the Kentucky Horse Park. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who was chosen to be a model and guest horse at this event. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
WCJB
University of Florida engineers are researching how technology is impacting marginalized communities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University engineers received a received a 7.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Federation. University of Florida engineers plan to use the money to make technology more inclusive in a 5 year project. Researchers say groups like the poor, elderly, disabled and children are all...
WCJB
Ocala-Marion County rebrands with new logo focused on tourism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Horse Capital, branding has come a long way from marking livestock. And Tuesday, a new logo was unveiled to rebrand Marion County as a tourist destination. during today’s county commission meeting, tourism development director Loretta Shaffer introduced the new Ocala- Marion County logo.
WCJB
PUSH Souls to the Polls: Vision Ministries hosts “Get Out the Vote” event to encourage voting in upcoming election
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Malcolm Dixon of Vision Ministries has announced that on August 7th at 3 pm, the ministry will host its first annual voting mobilization effort called “PUSH Purpose at the Polls”. The event will take place at the Hal Brady Recreation Complex, located at...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Supporting start-up culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials are making more strides to support a thriving start-up culture. in this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate tell us about one of the companies working to grow that ecosystem. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to...
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Quick Biscuits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If homemade biscuits remind you of a special time spent with your grandmother you are in luck with this recipe. While traditional recipes call for a long list of ingredients this recipe only needs 4 items. That will save you time in the kitchen and give you more time with your family. Enjoy!
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Selden Cypress Door Company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us the history in Palatka of once a thriving cypress door company in Palatka. The Selden Cypress Door Co. established in 1895 on the banks of the St. Johns River specialized in board feet of cypress trees. By 1910 Selden Door company was producing 80,000 board feet per day, and 60 thousand shingles per day made out of cypress trees.
WCJB
Longtime area resident Larry Saunders passes away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Gainesville community has passed away. Chestnut Funeral Home officials announced that longtime funeral director Larry Saunders died last Tuesday. Saunders graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967 and later from the Miami-Dade College School of Mortuary Science. Visitation will be Wednesday at...
villages-news.com
Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages
Neighbors in the Village of Tamarind Grove, such as Julie Solomon, have expressed concern over a blind person walking on the street with just a white cane. Cars do not observe the 15 mile per hour speed limit. “While it is true that the blind cannot see, they are invisible...
