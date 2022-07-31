ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in 'Little Mermaid,' Dead at 95

TMZ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95

Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Whitney Henriquez Allegedly Confessed to Amber Cutting Off Johnny's Finger

9:46 AM PT -- More revelations from the unsealed docs. Per reports, there's a deposition transcript included in the material that didn't make it to trial, detailing the Australia fingertip incident ... as told by Amber's sister's former boss, who claims Whitney admitted her sister was responsible. The woman's name...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84

Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rooney
Person
Pat Carroll
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons

Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
MONTAUK, NY
TMZ.com

Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide At Daughter Zahara's College Event

Angelina Jolie isn't afraid to cut a rug, not even in front of her daughter, Zahara, who she joined at a freshman event for Spelman college ... dancing to the electric slide!!!. Angelina hit the dance floor Saturday night while attending the annual freshman send-off ... all smiles while she...
MUSIC
Deadline

Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid#Cape Cod#Tlm
GAMINGbible

'The Little Mermaid' Star Pat Carroll Dies Aged 95

The Little Mermaid actress Pat Carroll has died at the age of 95. Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on 30 July whilst recovering from pneumonia. Caroll was perhaps best known for voicing the iconic Disney villain Ursula in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. The film not only remains a classic today, but was an important turning point for Disney as after several troublesome years, The Little Mermaid confirmed that feature-length animated films could indeed be profitable.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at a Few TV Classics

In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Harvey In 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and musician Nate Richert was just 18 years old when he started playing Harvey -- the on-again, off-again boyfriend and a usual victim of Sabrina's spells -- on the 1996-2003 sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Nate was cast alongside Melissa Joan Hart as the welcoming, generous and funny...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Zac Hanson

Pop Band 'Hanson' 'Memba Them?! Zac Hanson -- MAN SPITS IN DRUMMER'S FACE ... Caught On Video.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central

Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Beyonce Replacing Lyric In 'Renaissance' Album After Ableist Backlash

Beyonce clearly heard the backlash from a group who felt a lyric on her new album was ableist and offensive ... because she's cutting it from the track. The song "Heated" on Bey's "Renaissance" album ... features the line, “Sp*zzin’ on that ass, sp*zz on that ass.” After being called ableist for using the word, Beyonce decided to scrap and replace it, according to Variety.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy