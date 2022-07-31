Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in 'Little Mermaid,' Dead at 95

www.tmz.com
Related
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
TMZ.com
Whitney Henriquez Allegedly Confessed to Amber Cutting Off Johnny's Finger
9:46 AM PT -- More revelations from the unsealed docs. Per reports, there's a deposition transcript included in the material that didn't make it to trial, detailing the Australia fingertip incident ... as told by Amber's sister's former boss, who claims Whitney admitted her sister was responsible. The woman's name...
Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84
Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
TMZ.com
Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide At Daughter Zahara's College Event
Angelina Jolie isn't afraid to cut a rug, not even in front of her daughter, Zahara, who she joined at a freshman event for Spelman college ... dancing to the electric slide!!!. Angelina hit the dance floor Saturday night while attending the annual freshman send-off ... all smiles while she...
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Little Mermaid' Star Pat Carroll Dies Aged 95
The Little Mermaid actress Pat Carroll has died at the age of 95. Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on 30 July whilst recovering from pneumonia. Caroll was perhaps best known for voicing the iconic Disney villain Ursula in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. The film not only remains a classic today, but was an important turning point for Disney as after several troublesome years, The Little Mermaid confirmed that feature-length animated films could indeed be profitable.
Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"
Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
A Look Back at a Few TV Classics
In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Performs For First Time Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis
Justin Bieber is back like he never left ... performing for the first time since his serious health scare. Justin hit the stage in Lucca, Italy Sunday, and he was his old self ... performing his hits shirtless, dancing around the stage -- he brought the house down. As we...
TMZ.com
Harvey In 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' 'Memba Him?!
American actor and musician Nate Richert was just 18 years old when he started playing Harvey -- the on-again, off-again boyfriend and a usual victim of Sabrina's spells -- on the 1996-2003 sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Nate was cast alongside Melissa Joan Hart as the welcoming, generous and funny...
TMZ.com
Zac Hanson
Pop Band 'Hanson' 'Memba Them?! Zac Hanson -- MAN SPITS IN DRUMMER'S FACE ... Caught On Video.
Kevin Bacon says Footloose almost had a very different ending: 'This doesn't work at all'
Those Sunday shoes almost weren't kicked off at the end of Footloose. While reminiscing with EW about some of his most memorable roles, Kevin Bacon revealed that Footloose originally had a much different ending than the electric dance scene we know and love. Turns out, an alternate ending saw a...
ComicBook
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
TMZ.com
Beyonce Replacing Lyric In 'Renaissance' Album After Ableist Backlash
Beyonce clearly heard the backlash from a group who felt a lyric on her new album was ableist and offensive ... because she's cutting it from the track. The song "Heated" on Bey's "Renaissance" album ... features the line, “Sp*zzin’ on that ass, sp*zz on that ass.” After being called ableist for using the word, Beyonce decided to scrap and replace it, according to Variety.
TMZ.com
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Play Out Divorce Drama on Camera
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are putting their divorce drama on camera. The reality show is back in production for the upcoming 10th season and Katie and Tom's split appears to be taking center stage ... because 'VPR' cameras are capturing some tense interactions between the exes.
TMZ.com
Why Don't We Member Daniel Seavey Gets Restraining Order vs. Obsessed Fan Who Slept in Bed
Daniel Seavey, a member of the band Why Don't We, just got a restraining order against the obsessed fan who broke into his home and slept in his bed -- claiming this wasn't the first time she's popped up in his life. Sources close to Seavey tell us ... the...
Comments / 0