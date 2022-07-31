Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book

myfox28columbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating National Watermelon Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's National Watermelon Day!. Barrel & Boar Chef Tetzloff shares his tips for grilling and cutting the perfect watermelon with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
myfox28columbus.com
Dean's Charity Steer show happening today at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happening today, the Dean's Charity Steer Shows is set to raise some sterrious money for Central Ohio's Ronald McDonald House. Rick Ricart and Karissa Treadway joined Good Day Columbus live from the Ohio State Fairgrounds to talk about how they're teaming up with ABC 6/FOX 28's Cameron Fontana today to support agriculture and children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
myfox28columbus.com
Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
myfox28columbus.com
Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio History Connections announces first female CEO
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Megan Wood is making history right here in the Buckeye State as the new leading lady at Ohio History Connection. The new CEO joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the role means to her. Wood is the very first female CEO since the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus to celebrate National Night Out
Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus highlights several activities happening in Columbus this August
From new rooftop bars and patios to new public art and exhibitions, there’s plenty to see and do in Columbus during the month of August. Here to highlight what’s new and to share tips on how to enjoy the rest of summer, including some free ideas, is Michelle Wilson, Director of Visitor Experience at Experience Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
myfox28columbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS planning more gun searches, exploring formation of police department
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state’s largest school district is preparing for classes to begin Aug. 24, with an eye on safety as its top priority. Columbus City Schools organized its first Safety Summit at East High School on Tuesday. Principals, safety specialists and other staff participated in the interactive training.
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna Police searching for 77-year-old woman last seen in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen by police in Fayetteville, W.Va. Darlene Stlouis, 77, was last seen by police in Fayetteville after being reported missing late Tuesday. As of 2 p.m....
Comments / 0