Miami, FL

Tua-Tyreek Hill connection starring immediately at Dolphins training camp

By Alicia de Artola
 3 days ago
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady

After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Dolphins' Main Point Of Contact With Tom Brady Revealed

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it has stripped the Miami Dolphins of their 2023 first-round selection and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. The league's investigation found that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was under contract with the New England Patriots, as well as in 2021 when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams

An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Disband the Miami Dolphins

That may sound harsh, but as the saying goes “the punishment fits the crime.” The Miami Dolphins deserve to be disbanded after Tuesday’s report that the franchise tampered with then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Investigator Mary Jo White was hired to look into allegations of tanking by the...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
NFL
The Game Haus

Miami Dolphins Stripped of Draft Picks for Tampering

The Miami Dolphins have been stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Owner Stephen Ross is also suspended until October 17 and fined $1.5 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes down after the Dolphins had contact...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at Dolphins camp

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami Dolphins third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa has been calm and decisive as a passer while his accuracy and willingness to throw the deep ball have been highlights of training camp so far. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa may be the most polarizing QB in fantasy...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
