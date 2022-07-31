Tua-Tyreek Hill connection starring immediately at Dolphins training camp

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it has stripped the Miami Dolphins of their 2023 first-round selection and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. The league's investigation found that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was under contract with the New England Patriots, as well as in 2021 when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

