Meet George Jetson, born this day (we think)

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may know him as the Digital Index operator at Spacely’s Space Sprockets. You may also know him at the husband to Jane and the father to Elroy and Judy.

But apparently it all began July 31, 2022 when George Jetson was born.

The iconic cartoon dad from the future, set in 2062, was 40 at the time. In a first-season episode titled “Test Pilot,” his birthday was revealed, according to comicbook.com

There is even a George Jetson wiki page that set the birthday buzz in motion.

Flying car made in Oregon is weeks away from taking off

Apparently, George Jetson is a COVID baby, a topic that never came up in the series.

