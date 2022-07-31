Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football Media Day

www.rockytopinsider.com
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Fall Camp Notes And Observations: Practice Two
Tennessee returned to Haslam Field for its second practice of fall camp Tuesday on a sunny Knoxville morning. As per usual, the Vols started their day stretching and doing some slight drill work on the indoor practice field before making it outside for the bulk of the work. Tennessee only...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Camden Sewell Returning To Tennessee For Fifth Season
Tennessee right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell is returning to Knoxville for one final college season, Sewell shared on social media Tuesday. Sewell has been one of Tennessee’s top relievers in his four years in Knoxville and is using his fifth season of eligibility offered by the NCAA’s due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Roster Update Following MLB Draft Signing Period
The Aug. 1 deadline for high school and collegiate players to sign professionally has passed and Tennessee baseball’s 2023 roster is starting to come into frame. Tennessee lost all 10 players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft but its recruiting class faired well in the draft and the Vols have restocked their roster in the transfer portal.
rockytopinsider.com
How Joey Halzle Unlocked Hendon Hooker’s Potential Using Basketball
Something clicked for Hendon Hooker during the 2021 year. After spending three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker decided to enter his name into the transfer portal in December of 2020. Less than one month later, Hooker announced that he would be transferring to Tennessee. But even after transferring to Knoxville,...
rockytopinsider.com
‘He’s Not Slow’: Heupel Impressed by Squirrel White’s Speed After Day One
Tennessee fans will grow to know newcomer Marquarius White over the course of this season and the following ones. However, that isn’t the exact name that people will be familiar with – it’s Squirrel White. After committing to Tennessee in July of 2021, the Pinson, Alabama native...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Practice Highlights – No. 1
It’s football time in Tennessee. Those were the words spoken by Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on Sunday before the Vols officially took the field on Monday morning for the first practice of fall camp. The rain stayed away from Knoxville and provided a crisp and cool backdrop for the Vols’ first practice out on the field.
Yardbarker
The best players in Tennessee women's basketball history
Tennessee was the first true power in the NCAA era of women's basketball. Guided by late legend Pat Summitt, who built a program into the gold standard of women's basketball during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the Lady Vols have won eight national championships — second most in NCAA history.
rockytopinsider.com
Reigning AAC Player Of The Year Transferring To Tennessee Baseball
Reigning AAC Player of the Year Griffin Merritt announced he is transferring to Tennessee Monday afternoon. Merritt is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after starring at left field for the Bearcats a season ago. The Cincinnati, Ohio native hit .315 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs...
rockytopinsider.com
Full Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket Announced
The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament released its first round matchups on Friday night pitting Tennessee against Butler in the opening round. However, the tournament didn’t confirm its complete bracket. Tennessee confirmed the first round matchup on Monday while confirming the bracket in the process. The Vols...
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
indherald.com
#Enclave: Scott County’s ill-fated Union regiment
It was at nine o’clock on the morning of August 13, 1862 that Scott County’s largest Civil War battle began. That morning, Confederate forces under the command of Capt. T.M. Nelson approached Huntsville on River Road, southeast of the small village, where they engaged with Union soldiers under the command of Col. William T. Clift, who had raised an infantry regiment in Scott County.
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
wvlt.tv
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
No Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on the I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a semi-truck and multiple cars. Knox County Dispatch stated that the semi-truck was jack-knifed [..]
What to know when voting in the Aug. 4 general election
August 4 is election day for the 2022 state primary and Knox County general elections.
1450wlaf.com
Lobertini is new assistant principal at Campbell High
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “They told me this morning,” said Olivia Lobertini as she walked down the halls of Campbell County High School. Lobertini was among the finalists to become an assistant principal at CCHS, and she learned first thing Monday morning that she was selected to take over for Sherry Chapman who recently retired.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
