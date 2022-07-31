Mike Trout scheduled to start rotational exercises on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It's been quite a week for Los Angeles Angels star centerfielder Mike Trout.

On Wednesday, Trout was diagnosed with a "rare" back condition, which could derail the three-time MVP's future. After the news broke, the ten-time All-Star proclaimed that his career wasn't over.

On Sunday, Trout had some positive news to share about the progress of his back injury.

Trout met with spinal surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins on Sunday, who voiced no concerns over the injury.

"Everything's going well, he's happy with the progress," Trout said. "Start rotation stuff, I think Wednesday. A few days after that, if it feels good, start swinging again and then take it day by day."

Trout's been out of action since July 12, and despite the good news on the injury front, there's still no timetable for his return.

Named to his tenth All-Star team this season, Trout is batting .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs and 51 RBI in 79 games.

The Angels have gone just 5-8 without Trout in the lineup. Entering play Sunday, the Angels were in fourth place in the AL West, 23 games back of the first-place Houston Astros, and 10.5 games behind the third AL wildcard spot.