Nichelle Nichols Dead: Fans and Friends of 'Star Trek' Legend Pay Tribute

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA. Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as...
ComicBook
Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
spoilertv.com
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Sonequa Martin-Green, more 'Star Trek' actors tribute Nichelle Nichols: 'She made room for so many of us'
Following the death of Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on the original "Star Trek" TV series, many celebrities paid tribute to her on social media.
'Star Trek' actress and trailblazing icon Nichelle Nichols dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols starred as Lieutenant Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series. Her son, Kyle Johnson, announced her death Sunday on Facebook.
Nichelle Nichols: Five Things About The ‘Star Trek’ Icon Dead At 89
Nichelle Nichols, who was beloved for playing the iconic role of Nyota Uhura on the television series, Star Trek, and its films, died at the age of 89, Deadline reported. The actress’ death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on July 31, according to the outlet, and journalist Yashar Ali took to Twitter to both announce the sad news and share Kyle’s message. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Kyle wrote in the beginning of the message.
Popculture
Wendy Williams Resurfaces, Video Shows Concerning Fan Encounter
A fan encountered Wendy Williams on the street in New York City this week and filmed a video that has many people concerned. Williams has been absent from the public eye for the last few months, and fans have speculated wildly about her health considering her history of chronic illness and addiction. The video filmed by TikTok user djinkies had many viewers convinced that Williams was in some kind of altered state.
Time Out Global
Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
Nichelle Nichols: George Takei and Lynda Carter lead tributes to ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actor
George Takei has led the tributes to “trailblazing” Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday (30 July). She was 89. Nichols was best known for her role as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966-69.Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31 July). “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
Popculture
'Good Morning America: Ginger Zee Reflects After Heartwarming Encounters With Fans
Ginger Zee is a busy woman right now. In addition to being Good Morning America's resident meteorologist, Zee is a published author. Her latest book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm, was released in January 2022. Months later, Zee continues to promote her book by meeting with fans from across the country. Most recently, she held a book signing in New Jersey and, as she reflected on Instagram, she truly appreciated the fans that came out to support her latest endeavor.
Star Trek Icons Pay Tribute To Uhura Actress Nichelle Nichols Including George Takei And William Shatner
Star Trek stars like William Shatner and George Takei pay tribute to Uhura actress Nichelle Nichols after her death.
Popculture
'CSI: Vegas' Reveals Replacements After Mel Rodriguez's Exit
CSI: Vegas finally has its new medical examiners. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined the CBS crime drama, a revival of the groundbreaking original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The Last Man on Earth star Mel Rodriguez played medical examiner Dr. Hugo Ramirez for CSI: Vegas Season 1, but he left the show in January. CSI: Vegas Season 2 will be headlined by the return of Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Popculture
'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Set Crossover Premiere Event
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i are joining forces to kick off their new seasons with a two-hour crossover event premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The Season 20 premiere of the NCIS franchise is where the mega-event begins, as the hunt for a dangerous suspect reveals a widespread network and sinister plot that will require the Washington D.C. team to head to Hawai'i as they attempt to head off the next attack in time.
