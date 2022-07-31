ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nichelle Nichols Dead: Fans and Friends of 'Star Trek' Legend Pay Tribute

By Ashley Turner
Popculture
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
popculture.com

Comments / 1

Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA. Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ComicBook

Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Chuck D
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
George Takei
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Person
J.j. Abrams
HollywoodLife

Nichelle Nichols: Five Things About The ‘Star Trek’ Icon Dead At 89

Nichelle Nichols, who was beloved for playing the iconic role of Nyota Uhura on the television series, Star Trek, and its films, died at the age of 89, Deadline reported. The actress’ death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on July 31, according to the outlet, and journalist Yashar Ali took to Twitter to both announce the sad news and share Kyle’s message. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Kyle wrote in the beginning of the message.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Wendy Williams Resurfaces, Video Shows Concerning Fan Encounter

A fan encountered Wendy Williams on the street in New York City this week and filmed a video that has many people concerned. Williams has been absent from the public eye for the last few months, and fans have speculated wildly about her health considering her history of chronic illness and addiction. The video filmed by TikTok user djinkies had many viewers convinced that Williams was in some kind of altered state.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Black Women
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols: George Takei and Lynda Carter lead tributes to ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actor

George Takei has led the tributes to “trailblazing” Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday (30 July). She was 89. Nichols was best known for her role as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966-69.Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31 July). “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America: Ginger Zee Reflects After Heartwarming Encounters With Fans

Ginger Zee is a busy woman right now. In addition to being Good Morning America's resident meteorologist, Zee is a published author. Her latest book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm, was released in January 2022. Months later, Zee continues to promote her book by meeting with fans from across the country. Most recently, she held a book signing in New Jersey and, as she reflected on Instagram, she truly appreciated the fans that came out to support her latest endeavor.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Civil War Movies of All Time

The Civil War, the bloodiest conflict in American history, has been chronicled on the big screen since the advent of motion pictures in the early 20th century. Some moviegoers at the time had vivid personal recollections of the war, which had been fought only a few generations earlier. (These are the states with the most […]
MOVIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Reveals Replacements After Mel Rodriguez's Exit

CSI: Vegas finally has its new medical examiners. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined the CBS crime drama, a revival of the groundbreaking original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The Last Man on Earth star Mel Rodriguez played medical examiner Dr. Hugo Ramirez for CSI: Vegas Season 1, but he left the show in January. CSI: Vegas Season 2 will be headlined by the return of Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Set Crossover Premiere Event

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i are joining forces to kick off their new seasons with a two-hour crossover event premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The Season 20 premiere of the NCIS franchise is where the mega-event begins, as the hunt for a dangerous suspect reveals a widespread network and sinister plot that will require the Washington D.C. team to head to Hawai'i as they attempt to head off the next attack in time.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy