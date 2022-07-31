‘Home Town Takeover’: Season 2: Everything We Know About the New Season of Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV Show

TL;DR:

Home Town Takeover Season 2 premieres on HGTV in 2023.

The new season of Ben and Erin Napier’s show will focus on Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous will also help with the whole-town makeover.

Ben and Erin Napier are ready to work their magic on another deserving small town. The duo, who star in HGTV ’s Home Town, will give the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado a facelift in season 2 of Home Town Takeover . Here’s what we know so far.

‘Home Town Takeover’ heads to Colorado for season 2

In the first season of Home Town Takeover, which aired in 2021, the Napiers helped spruce up the small town of Wetumpka, Alabama. For season 2, they’ll head west to Fort Morgan, Colorado. Together with Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous , they’ll give the town of roughly 12,000 people an update that will amplify its charm and inspire home-town pride.

“More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama, during the first season of Home Town Takeover ,” Jane Latman, president, home and food content and streaming, said in a statement. “Now we’re doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbors, friends, and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come.”

Home Town Takeover Season 2 will have six episodes and will premiere in 2023.

Where is Fort Morgan, Colorado?

Fort Morgan is a farming and ranching community in the eastern part of the state, about 1½ hours from Denver. The town lies on the old Overland Trail route and was once home to big-band leader Glenn Miller, according to Colorado.com .

“The Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce is very excited to have Home Town Takeover come to Fort Morgan for season 2,” Andrew Stieb, the executive director of the Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce told the Fort Morgan Times . “We’re very proud that they have seen the amazing work and investments we’ve all made in the community and look forward to seeing what they enhance here in our hometown!”

Erin Napier previously expressed reservations about doing another season of ‘Home Town Takeover’

The first Home Town Takeover was a hit for HGTV. But not long after it aired, Erin seemed to put the kibosh on season 2.

“I’ll be honest, the takeover life is not all that simpatico with family life,” Erin wrote in a tweet from June 2021. “It was an amazing adventure for us, but likely the only one like it until (maybe) our girls are much older.”

Erin and Ben have two daughters, Helen, 4, and Mae, who turned 1 in May 2022.

However, adding Dave and Jenny Marrs to the takeover team has eased Erin’s concerns.

“Here we go again! Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2, and Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the season 2 announcement.

“Amen to carrying the load!” Jenny replied. “We’ve got this!!”

