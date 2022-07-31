ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Kindle Vildor: Seeing snaps at outside corner

CBS Sports
 3 days ago
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins

The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards

The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Kindle Vildor#American Football#Windycitygridiron Com#Idp
CBS Sports

Broncos' Damarea Crockett: Suffers torn ACL

Crockett announced that he's done for the season after having suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. With Crockett set to miss the 2022 season, Mike Boone and Tyreik McAllister are currently on hand as complementary options behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. However, look for the Broncos to add further backfield depth in the coming days.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bears will play starters in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

It's become commonplace for NFL teams to routinely sit starting players for much, if not all, of preseasons to avoid costly injury setbacks. However, the Chicago Bears hit a figurative reset button this past winter and have a new head coach in ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus, along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, are installing their systems and schemes, and they don't want to wait until September to see first-team players in action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out

Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp

Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bears' Tajae Sharpe: No longer on NFI list

Sharpe (undisclosed) was removed from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Heading into his seventh season, Sharpe has been cleared to begin practicing with the Bears, as he'll have an opportunity to rejuvenate his NFL career. The seventh-year wideout spent his 2021 campaign with the Falcons, where he accounted for 25 receptions and 230 yards in 15 games. Along with Sharpe, the team also brought in a plethora of veteran receivers, including N'Keal Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and David Moore to compete behind top options Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. Expect Sharpe to jump back into the mix this week and compete for a roster spot.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

NBA insiders overwhelmingly believe Donovan Mitchell would leave Jazz as free agent in 2025, per report

The Utah Jazz have a number of viable reasons for exploring a Donovan Mitchell trade. Even when they had Rudy Gobert, they'd proven on several occasions that they were not capable of winning a championship. Without him, they had no obvious way of rebuilding a contender before Mitchell's 2025 free agency. Outside free agents rarely want to come to Utah. Even if they did, the Jazz had no cap flexibility this offseason. Their only viable path forward is through the draft. Trading Mitchell would net a boat load of picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully

Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday

Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap

Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list

The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy