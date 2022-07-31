Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Preparing for new defensive system

www.cbssports.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
NFL・
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
LSU football the favorite to land star hometown QB prospect after Purdue decommitment
The LSU Tigers could be nearing successful recruitment of high school quarterback Rickie Collins, who took a u-turn after initially committing to the Purdue Boilermakers. At the moment, LSU football is considered to be the favorite landing spot of Collins, who is part of the Class of 2023. Via Sam...
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
Lane Kiffin addresses the Ole Miss quarterback battle, fall camp
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addresses the media after the first day of fall camp to discuss the quarterback battle among other things.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp
Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
247Sports
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
CBS Sports
Texans' Blake Cashman: Drawing praise at practice
Coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday that Cashman has "come from nowhere" during training camp. Smith's comments suggest Cashman has put the groin injury that kept him out of the last 10 games of the 2021 season behind him. Despite having drafted Alabama's Christian Harris in the third round of this year's draft, the rebuilding Texans don't necessarily have an excess of talent at linebacker behind Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, meaning Cashman has a legitimate shot to see a notable role in 2022.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Getting some first-team work
Williams has been getting some of the first-team reps in training camp, but he could face more competition for playing time following Detroit's recent signing of Justin Jackson, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports. Jackson is an experienced but oft-injured backup, while Williams is the former but not the latter, having played...
