Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Christian Vazquez, whom the Astros acquired from Boston on Monday, will step in behind the plate for his Houston debut Wednesday while opposing his former team. Though he's not expected to play quite as frequently for the Astros as he did with the Red Sox, Vazquez should still operate as his new team's clear No. 1 option behind the plate, resulting in Maldonado's role taking a significant hit. The defensive-minded Maldonado had already been a fringy option in leagues that start two catchers, as he's maintaining a .173 average to go with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs over 79 games this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO