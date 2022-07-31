Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday

www.cbssports.com
ESPN
San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon, sending the most dominant reliever in baseball in recent years to a team that has struggled in late-inning situations this season. The deal, which will send left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitching prospect Robert...
NBC Sports
Source: Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguer
SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area. The full return was not immediately clear, but per Robert Murray of FanSided, Double-A reliever Michael Stryffeler will be coming back to San Francisco.
Yardbarker
Report: Mariners Acquire Curt Casali, Matthew Boyd in Pair of Deals With Giants
The Mariners have reportedly acquired catcher Curt Casali and left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd in a pair of trades with the Giants, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Full details of the deals are unknown, though left-handed pitching prospect Michael Stryffeler and 2021 fifth-round draft pick Andy Thomas are said to be the returns for Casali and Boyd, respectively.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Not yet starting, but available
Haggerty (forehead) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, but he should be available off the bench. Haggerty will take a seat for the third game in a row, but his continued absence from the lineup looks to be a managerial decision rather than the result of an injury. Though the 28-year-old exited Saturday's 5-4 win over Houston after suffering a cut on his forehead that required eight stitches, he was deployed off the bench as a pinch runner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Astros. Haggerty simply appears to be viewed as a bench player, even though the Mariners are at less than full strength in the outfield with all of Julio Rodriguez (wrist), Dylan Moore (back), Mitch Haniger (ankle) and Taylor Trammell (hamstring) on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench Wednesday
McMahon isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres. McMahon is getting a breather after he went 5-for-12 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three strikeouts over the last three games. Elehuris Montero will take his place at the hot corner and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Working on modest hitting streak
Suarez went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Monday and has now hit safely in three straight games. Suarez's .231 average continues to leave plenty to be desired, but he's carrying a respectable .745 OPS thanks in large part to a strong 11.9 percent walk rate and 36 extra-base hits overall. The veteran slugger is a good bit off his usual home-run pace, however, as he's averaging a round tripper every 27.3 plate appearances, as opposed to one every 18.5 trips to the batter's box in his final Reds season a year ago.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench
Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Headed for No. 2 role
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Christian Vazquez, whom the Astros acquired from Boston on Monday, will step in behind the plate for his Houston debut Wednesday while opposing his former team. Though he's not expected to play quite as frequently for the Astros as he did with the Red Sox, Vazquez should still operate as his new team's clear No. 1 option behind the plate, resulting in Maldonado's role taking a significant hit. The defensive-minded Maldonado had already been a fringy option in leagues that start two catchers, as he's maintaining a .173 average to go with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs over 79 games this season.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Padres' Reiss Knehr: Set to start Tuesday
Knehr will be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Petco Park, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Knehr will be pitching for the Padres for the first time since July 12 and just the fourth time...
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Rejoining rotation for doubleheader
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Peterson will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with Atlanta at Citi Field, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. New York is likely to designate Peterson as the 27th man for the twin bill, meaning that he's expected...
