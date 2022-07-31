Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready

www.kotatv.com
newscenter1.tv
Motorcyclists, drivers reminded to not park in striped disability access parking spaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and drivers to not park in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white and yellow-striped spaces provide important access for drivers and passengers in vans...
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
kotatv.com
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
kotatv.com
Box Elder holds 2nd annual ‘Water Warz'
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re officially in August, which means kids will be going back to school, and fun summer excursions will start to wrap up. But, there was still an opportunity Tuesday evening to have some fun in the sun, at the second annual ‘Water Warz’ in Box Elder.
kotatv.com
City crews to conduct additional smoke testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Utility maintenance crews along with the City of Rapid City will be conducting additional smoke testing of sanitary on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The testing will take place on Seger Drive to Eglin Street and N. Lacrosse to Watiki Way where the similar testing...
KEVN
Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - August means rally and at Black Hills Harley-Davidson the tents are already up ahead of the big event. Aside from a major part of the rally happening in Sturgis, there are other smaller events in the surrounding area happening like the Rally at exit 55. This event is hosted by Black Hills Harley-Davidson and was originally a smaller venue where motorcyclists could stop by on their way to Sturgis to fix up their bikes.
KEVN
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
kotatv.com
Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Star Village got a pleasant surprise when the Rapid City firetruck pulled into their neighborhood. The Rapid City Fire and Police departments joined together to show the community some support by hosting their second pop-up sprinkler party to help the kids stay cool and have some fun.
kotatv.com
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
kbhbradio.com
Evening update – Fish Fire now at 6,500 acres
SUNDANCE, Wyo. – In a late afternoon/early evening update, fire officials say the Fish Fire is now 6,500 acres. A type 1 team will be taking over on Wednesday to help combat the ongoing fire. There is no listed containment on the fire. Our earlier story is below:. SUNDANCE,...
kotatv.com
Gas prices decrease for the 4th week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March. According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June. The average...
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
kotatv.com
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A suspect has been arrested for a string of Rapid City vehicle burglaries last month. Monday, police arrested Edgar Yamni Bear Runner, 20, at a home where they also found items from the vehicles, including two stolen firearms. Additional charges, according to police, are pending.
kotatv.com
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
newscenter1.tv
Knollwood Townhouses bi-weekly bake sale an act of positive rebellion in “the hood”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When a place is referred to constantly as “the hood,” it creates a negative feeling for those who live there and the entire community, but one Rapid City neighborhood is working to change that one bake sale at a time. Every other Sunday,...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally staffing and employee housing difficult to keep up, but businesses find ways to make it work
STURGIS, S.D. — The annual rally in Sturgis is the city’s largest economic driver, bringing in around $1.2 million in tax revenue last year. This year is shaping up to be another successful and busy event for both attendees and local establishments. For many, hiring local is the...
newscenter1.tv
Reward offered for information Timmons Market theft
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The Box Elder Police Department is seeking help in locating an individual who stopped in Timmons Market in Box Elder Tuesday night and took approximately $500 of liquor. A $200 reward is being offered for any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
drgnews.com
South Dakota AG clears Rapid City officer in May shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general has found that a Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting at a woman seven times as she backed her car into a police squad car during a May pursuit. Attorney General Mark Vargo on Friday called the shooting, which hospitalized 32-year-old Shania Watkins, a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.” The Division of Criminal Investigation found that Watkins, a Rapid City resident, fled from police in her car after an officer attempted to pull her over during the early hours of May 31, 2022. During the pursuit, she reversed her car into a police squad car and an officer fired on her vehicle seven times.
kotatv.com
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
KELOLAND TV
Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
