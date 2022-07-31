ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Watch Princess Charlotte, dad Prince William wish women's soccer team 'good luck' in sweet video message

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Like father, like daughter! Princess Charlotte showed some love to England’s national women's soccer team alongside dad Prince William in a sweet video.

In the video posted to Twitter Sunday , the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter wished the England women's national football team, aka the Lionesses, good luck before their match against Germany in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament .

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight," William said. "You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!"

Seated next to her father in a navy blue, polka-dotted top, Charlotte quickly added: "Good luck. I hope you win."

The royal send-off seems to have worked for the Lionesses, as the team emerged victorious Sunday, winning 2-1 against Germany and scoring their first major title.

William presides as head of The Football Association, which serves as the governing body of association football in England and manages the Lionesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWOSf_0gzpgrG400
Britain's Prince William, center, holds the England football jersey bearing the names of his three children with the England women's football team during a visit to St George's Park, England's national football center in Burton-on-Trent, on June 15, 2022. Paul Ellis, AP

During a visit with the team at St. George’s Park last month, William was gifted custom jerseys with his children’s names – Charlotte, George and Louis – printed on the back. He shared with the players that he had a message for them from his daughter Charlotte.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, 'Please tell them that,' " said William in a video from Hello Magazine. "(She's a) budding star for the future."

Princess Charlotte turns 7! See three new photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the middle child and only daughter of William and Duchess Kate. The princess celebrated her seventh birthday in May. Her younger brother, Prince Louis , turned 4 on April 23, and her older brother, Prince George , turned 9 on July 22.

Born in 2015, Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne behind her grandfather Prince Charles , father Prince William and older brother Prince George.

Prince George turns 9! See Prince William, Kate's eldest child smiling from ear to ear in new photo

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch Princess Charlotte, dad Prince William wish women's soccer team 'good luck' in sweet video message

