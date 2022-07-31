Reddick Survives Chaos To Win At Indy Road Course

Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO