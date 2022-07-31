Reddick Survives Chaos To Win At Indy Road Course

www.speedsport.com
Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?
Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course
Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him
Ty Dillon's car absorbed a brutal hit from Kyle Larson on the Indy road course. That may not have even rated as his worst moment in July. The post Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Frustrated Richard Childress Doesn’t Attempt to Hide Disappointment Moments After Tyler Reddick Wins at Indianapolis and Pair Talked for First Time Since Departure Announcement
Richard Childress didn't sugarcoat his thoughts on Tyler Reddick's departure just moments after his driver won at the Indy Road Course and the pair had talked for the first time in weeks. The post Frustrated Richard Childress Doesn’t Attempt to Hide Disappointment Moments After Tyler Reddick Wins at Indianapolis and Pair Talked for First Time Since Departure Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Grant Enfinger Has Positioned Himself as the Cinderella Story of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs
Grant Enfinger has positioned himself to be the Cinderella story of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs. The post Grant Enfinger Has Positioned Himself as the Cinderella Story of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Things got weird at NASCAR's Indianapolis race, as one driver took a wild shortcut and nearly finished first
Ross Chastain took a shortcut during overtime, leading to a lot of confusion over whether it was legal.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch will miss another Cup Series race. The driver of the No.… The post NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture
While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
