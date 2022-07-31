Updated: What we know so far about the victims in historic Eastern Kentucky flooding

www.sanluisobispo.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two dead found inside vehicle in Northern California’s McKinney Fire zone, officials say
The bodies of two people were found inside a burned out vehicle in a residential driveway inside the McKinney Fire zone in Northern California on Sunday, officials said, the first fatalities from the state’s largest wildfire of the year so far. Siskiyou County sheriff’s officials said the bodies were...
How many wildfires has California had this year? What to know as McKinney burns
The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned more than 55,000 acres as of Monday morning. The last major fire, Oak Fire, ignited in Mariposa County less than two weeks ago, burning nearly 20,000 acres. With wildfire season now in full swing, what other fire incidents have occurred in California...
As McKinney Fire burns, Forest Service takes heat over forestry, wildfire management
As the worst wildfire of the season in California hovered a few miles from Yreka on Tuesday, locals were cautiously optimistic that the city of 7,500 would be protected by a forest-thinning project begun by state and federal agencies on Yreka’s outer flanks. They just wished the project could...
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...
Gov. Newsom declares California state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday evening in response to the worsening monkeypox outbreak. The declaration was needed to “coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment,” Newsom’s office said in a statement.
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
