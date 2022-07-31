CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

speedwaydigest.com
Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him
Ty Dillon's car absorbed a brutal hit from Kyle Larson on the Indy road course. That may not have even rated as his worst moment in July. The post Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts
Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
racer.com
OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress
Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
Kurt Busch (concussion) to miss third consecutive race
Kurt Busch will miss his third straight race due to concussion-like symptoms on Sunday when he doesn’t drive the No.
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive No. 3 Sun Drop throwback in CARS Tour late model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
Andretti, Rossi penalized for illegal winning car at Indy
IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak. Rossi’s car failed inspection following Saturday’s win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement. “From a sporting perspective, the car met minimum requirements,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye. “From a technical perspective, the way they achieved the weight is not allowed. To meet minimum weight, the drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted and why the team is being fined and penalized.” Rossi was also docked 20 points in the standings, but he ranked eighth in the standings before the penalty and is long out of IndyCar’s title race. Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
