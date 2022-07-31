ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress

Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ty Dillon
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive No. 3 Sun Drop throwback in CARS Tour late model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Andretti, Rossi penalized for illegal winning car at Indy

IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak. Rossi’s car failed inspection following Saturday’s win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement. “From a sporting perspective, the car met minimum requirements,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye. “From a technical perspective, the way they achieved the weight is not allowed. To meet minimum weight, the drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted and why the team is being fined and penalized.” Rossi was also docked 20 points in the standings, but he ranked eighth in the standings before the penalty and is long out of IndyCar’s title race. Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy