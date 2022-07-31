Updated: What we know so far about the victims in historic Eastern Kentucky flooding

www.tri-cityherald.com
Related
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Water shortages in E. Washington will happen in our lifetime, climate change to blame
The Tri-Cities region could see as much as a 25% drop in water availability within the next 10 years, new report shows hardest-hit locations.
String of 100+ days may break record. Now there’s a new weather threat for Tri-Cities
A California fire also is sending smoke into the Mid-Columbia region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Heat wave. Wildfires. Recession. Yet ‘ludicrous’ push to breach Snake dams, Newhouse says
Richland rally questions if spending $33 billion will help salmon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Hobbs takes lead in Secretary of State race, November challenger still unknown
Only one candidate in the Secretary of State race found himself in a comfortable position as primary election results were counted Tuesday evening: Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs. As of Tuesday evening, Hobbs had 41% of the votes statewide. Hobbs, a former state Senator, was appointed to the position by Gov....
Tri-City Herald
Alligator seen with knife stuck between its eyes is euthanized, Florida officials say
An alligator that gained notoriety on social media for having a knife in its head has been captured and euthanized, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It was found in a small pond in the Deltona area of Volusia County, about 30 miles north of Orlando. A...
Driver caught going 122 mph on Water Follies weekend. Also, DUI arrests and crashes
WSP troopers busted one speeder twice.
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Looking for affordable gas? Here are the cheapest spots to fill up in Washington state
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease as only 16 counties still face $5 or above gallon costs. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $4.21 a gallon instead of $4.84 in July, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington’s state average...
A famous chef is giving $10,000 to help this Tri-Cities program continue cooking
Local graduates work in local restaurants, bakeries, hotels and coffee shops.
Gallery | 50 shots of the action in the sky and water at Tri-Cities Water Follies
Check out Sunday’s final day from both shores of the Columbia River.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
Comments / 0