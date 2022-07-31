Updated: What we know so far about the victims in historic Eastern Kentucky flooding

www.kansas.com
Related
Wichita Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. August X, 2022,. Pennsylvania led the nation in 1988 when it adopted a progressive new law that vastly accelerated waste recycling, and there is little doubt that the law has kept millions of tons of reusable materials out of landfills. But 34 years later, a study by...
Wichita Eagle
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas governor race: Kelly and Schmidt set to collide in November after easy primaries
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt are heading into a knockout fight this fall as Kelly attempts to become the first Kansas governor since 1968 to win reelection while their party controls the White House. The governor’s race is expected to ramp up dramatically...
Wichita Eagle
Former Rep. Huelskamp hangs up when asked about deceptive Kansas abortion text messages
Former Kansas Congressman Tim Huelskamp abruptly hung up Wednesday when asked to comment on deceptive text messages that went out to voters around the state the day before a pivotal vote on abortion rights. The anonymous text messages told voters to vote “yes” on an Aug. 2 abortion ballot question...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Kansas primary election results: Here’s who will face off for Secretary of State in November
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox at the end of the night? Sign up for our free politics newsletter.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas primary election results: Here’s who will face off for attorney general in November
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox at the end of the night? Sign up for our free politics newsletter.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas senator says he has enough signatures to run for governor as an independent
State Sen. Dennis Pyle says he gathered more than enough signatures to run for Kansas governor as independent. Pyle, a conservative state senator who left the Republican Party, filed his petition for office Monday. In an interview Monday, he said had gathered nearly 9,000 signatures, well above the 5,000 signature...
Comments / 0