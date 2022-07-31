ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Toyota Racing - NCS Indianapolis Post-Race Report

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications

INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Austin, IN
FanBuzz

Could Kyle Busch End Up at Stewart-Haas Racing? Here’s Why Kevin Harvick Thinks He’d Be a Great Fit.

While Kyle Busch said that he’d be willing to make “concessions” regarding negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing to stick around for 2023, the 37-year-old NASCAR vet is still open to taking his talents elsewhere. Busch hasn’t revealed any early favorites just yet, but if Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick had anything to say about it, the Las Vegas native would roll the dice and join the guys over at SHR.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Bootie Barker
Person
Harrison Burton
Person
Daniil Kvyat
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy