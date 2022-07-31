Toyota Racing - NCS Indianapolis Post-Race Report

speedwaydigest.com
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts
Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
Could Kyle Busch End Up at Stewart-Haas Racing? Here’s Why Kevin Harvick Thinks He’d Be a Great Fit.
While Kyle Busch said that he’d be willing to make “concessions” regarding negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing to stick around for 2023, the 37-year-old NASCAR vet is still open to taking his talents elsewhere. Busch hasn’t revealed any early favorites just yet, but if Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick had anything to say about it, the Las Vegas native would roll the dice and join the guys over at SHR.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
Kurt Busch (concussion) to miss third consecutive race
Kurt Busch will miss his third straight race due to concussion-like symptoms on Sunday when he doesn’t drive the No.
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
