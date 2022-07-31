ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

By Rowena Shaddox
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair.

“It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, families are coming out, coming early staying late.”

Although no numbers were available Sunday, fair officials said that anecdotally they have done quite well.

“I think it’s great,” Mike Lara said. “Getting people back out, rather than being confined to their homes. It’s a good atmosphere for people to go and enjoy now.”

Monsoon moisture may bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to California in early August

Sunday the weather was much kinder compared to the triple digit temperatures many fair attendees had to contend with. But most do not mind, given all the good stuff the fair has to offer.

There was lots of music to enjoy, farm animals to pet, handmade leather crafts, and even teeth whitening.

Many of the vendors are hoping to come back next year. And although there weren’t as many vendors as years past, the fair is looking forward to these ones returning, along with some brand new ones.

“Come out, nice weather,” Neal Watts, a fair attendee said. “Beautiful people. Lots of food. Come on out and enjoy yourself for the last day.”

