ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Male victim hospitalized after shooting in Belair-Edison late Sunday afternoon: ‘It’s scary and it’s sad’

By Lea Skene, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiJvW_0gzpe04a00
A Baltimore Police Department forensic officer collects evidence at a shooting scene at 3400 block of Mannasota Avenue on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

After an unidentified male victim was hospitalized following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood late Sunday afternoon, homicide detectives launched an investigation and residents of the close-knit residential area called on city officials to invest more in their community.

Baltimore police officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Mannasota Avenue east of Clifton Park and about two blocks south of Belair Road. Officials said homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation because the victim was seriously injured.

Police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said he looked young, potentially a teenager.

That shooting added to the carnage from an already violent weekend across Baltimore. Between Friday night and Saturday, three people died and five others were injured in shootings and an aggravated assault. At least three more were injured in gunfire Saturday night.

On Friday morning, a quadruple shooting on North Avenue in West Baltimore left two dead, and police said one of the injured victims was waiting at a nearby bus stop when gunfire broke out. The suspects in that case jumped out of a stolen car and started shooting, then carjacked another vehicle to make their escape, crashed it a short distance away and ran away.

At the scene Sunday evening in Belair-Edison, light rain fell while detectives processed the evidence. They sorted through a pile of clothes, two tennis shoes and a backpack that were lying on the sidewalk where the victim collapsed.

Neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot.

One woman, who lives around the corner from the shooting scene, said she and her little white dog “hit the floor” because the gunfire was so loud.

“It is totally ridiculous how all this is going on,” she said in frustration, asking to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety. “It’s treacherous around here. It’s horrific. Something has got to be done.”

Eight years ago when she moved into the neighborhood, she had less reason to worry. But now, she avoids sitting on her front porch unless her neighbors are around. She watches her grandchildren like a hawk when they play outside. In 2019, her son was carjacked at gunpoint right outside her house, the woman said.

She called for basic security improvements, including more streetlights and better upkeep of a vacant rowhouse at the corner of Mannasota and Brendan avenues — the building closest to where the gunshot victim collapsed. One of the only vacant homes on the block, its overgrown bushes make for poor visibility when rounding that corner, neighbors said.

“It’s scary, man. It’s scary and sad. It really is,” said another longtime resident who requested anonymity because of safety concerns. He was worried about the possibility for retaliation after the Sunday afternoon shooting.

“You don’t know what that might bring,” he said. “This could trigger a war.”

The man said he runs a catering business and sometimes gets paid in cash. When that happens, he stays vigilant when coming and going from his house, afraid of getting robbed. He said people who congregate at the businesses along Belair Road sometimes venture south into the residential areas looking for unsavory opportunities.

“I know the police can’t be everywhere, but they need to start focusing on Belair Road more,” he said.

City officials have touted the success of their Safe Streets office in the neighborhood. The program, which operates out of 10 sites citywide, deploys so-called violence interrupters to intervene in potential conflicts and discourage retaliation. In December, the office celebrated a year of zero homicides inside the Safe Streets zone, which covers most of the neighborhood.

Hours before the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison attended an event at nearby Clifton Park , an annual celebration and back-to-school giveaway hosted by the local nonprofit Hug Don’t Shoot. The organization aims to promote peace and help families across Baltimore prosper.

Anyone with information about the Mannasota Avenue shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. They also can text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Belair Edison#Dist
CBS Baltimore

14 people shot, five killed between Friday and Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- It was another violent weekend in Baltimore. Between Friday and Sunday, five people were killed and another nine were wounded during 10 shootings, police said.Three of the victims were in their teens.A 16-year-old who heard the numbers from the violent weekend reacted in an interview with WJZ. "That statistic is terrible," D'Andre Hawkins said. "It shouldn't have to resort to violence. We've all went through education and we should know how to use our words instead of using violence and violent methods to get our points across." The string of violence started Friday with a quadruple shooting in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

30 year old male walks in to hospital after being shot on the 600 block of North Glover St.

BALTIMORE--   Southeast District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Monday nightAfter arriving, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.The victim is expected to make a full recovery.A crime scene has been located in the 600 block of North Glover Street.Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy