2024 OL Demeco Kennedy high on a few schools after a busy June

wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | After Allen's departure, backup QB competition draws attention at UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Usually on media day, absent a quarterback competition, the main job for the backup quarterbacks is to make sure they look fine for the team picture. There aren't a great many interview requests. But Wednesday at the University of Kentucky, after the departure of second-string QB...
Q&A: Mark Stoops at Kentucky Football Media Day
"It's gone by very fast at times and very slow at times, but I feel very privileged to be here for nine years, going on ten, and really excited about this football team. I really feel like our program is in a position that we're very confident in what we're going to do. I really have a lot of confidence in the staff and greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication that they give along with our team.
Izayah Cummings and Dekel Crowdus fully healthy; Josh Jones out for the season
LEXINGTON - Preparation for the 2022 season has officially been kicked into high gear for the Kentucky Football team, who opened fall practice and held its annual media day Wednesday. The start of fall camp and Mark Stoops' annual UK media day press conference provided updates on some of the...
Chris Oats climbs steps for UK team photo
There may have been a lot of tremendous football plays made Wednesday morning in what coach Mark Stoops called the “best first day of practice” in his decade at Kentucky. But it was five methodical steps later that day that stole the show and captured the essence of team as UK conducted its annual media day to officially begin fall camp.
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition
Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.
foxlexington.com
Kentucky signs 7-footer Ugonna Kingsley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – John Calipari and Kentucky aren’t done adding to the 2022-23 roster. The Wildcats landed a commitment from 7-foot big man Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso on Monday afternoon. He has already signed with the team, and will join Kentucky this fall. Kingsley announced his commitment...
Abby Owings is on the move — and keeps moving; now assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University
It was hard keeping up with Abby Owings on the basketball court. It may be even harder to keep up with her now. As a four-year starter (2014-18) for Thomas More (then) College, she appeared in three NCAA Division III national championship games with two national titles. (One was removed).
gobigbluecountry.com
Oscar Tshiebwe Shares Message of Faith for Eastern Kentucky
The Kentucky men’s basketball team is coming together Tuesday night at Rupp Arena to raise money for those devastated by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The team will participate in an open practice beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the doors of Rupp Arena opening at 5:00 p.m. ET. Oscar Tshiebwe...
Kentucky, Gonzaga Agree To Home-And-Home Series: Fans React
Two college basketball powers will meet in a home-and-home series over the next two seasons according to KSR host Matt Jones. Tweeting, "Kentucky will play Gonzaga HOME AND HOME. Game this year at Gonzaga on Nov 20." Fans reacted to exciting hoops news on social media. "Everything we have been...
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, South Carolina among biggest July recruiting winners
The month of July was an eventful one on the recruiting trail for two SEC Basketball programs in particular, while a few others also enjoyed strong months. Who were those teams, and who were some of the biggest names who committed to SEC Basketball programs during July?. Kentucky, South Carolina...
Kentucky's idea to host open practice for Eastern Kentucky relief efforts player driven
LEXINGTON - The mass flooding across several Eastern Kentucky counties has become national news throughout the week as surreal images and video and the report of at least 30 casualties have broken the hearts of many across the country. In Lexington, the Kentucky Men's Basketball team will be doing its...
WKYT 27
Douglass ready to make another run at a state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in four seasons, the Douglass Broncos came up one win short of a state championship. Last year’s loss to South Warren has this team motivated. “That’s the second time we lost on two heartbreaking seasons,” said wide receiver Tylon Webb. “We...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
wymt.com
UK Wildcats with East Ky. ties to help with flood relief at 606 Basketball Camp
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky’s Women’s Basketball Team has had several players with ties to Eastern Kentucky. Blair Greene, Maci Morris, Cassidy Rowe and Emma King are hosting the 606 Girls Basketball Camp at North Laurel High School. All campers will receive a 606...
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
UK College of Medicine at NKU welcomes its fourth class of medical students with white coat ceremony
Jade Nicely has a passion for scientific discovery and loves working with people. The natural convergence of these two interests was training to become a physician. It’s a career that will allow her to work with patients every day and help improve their health. She begins the journey as...
WKYT 27
Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement Issued
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
