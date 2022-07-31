ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 OL Demeco Kennedy high on a few schools after a busy June

By Mick Walker
 3 days ago
Related
Q&A: Mark Stoops at Kentucky Football Media Day

"It's gone by very fast at times and very slow at times, but I feel very privileged to be here for nine years, going on ten, and really excited about this football team. I really feel like our program is in a position that we're very confident in what we're going to do. I really have a lot of confidence in the staff and greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication that they give along with our team.
Chris Oats climbs steps for UK team photo

There may have been a lot of tremendous football plays made Wednesday morning in what coach Mark Stoops called the “best first day of practice” in his decade at Kentucky. But it was five methodical steps later that day that stole the show and captured the essence of team as UK conducted its annual media day to officially begin fall camp.
Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition

Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.
Kentucky signs 7-footer Ugonna Kingsley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – John Calipari and Kentucky aren’t done adding to the 2022-23 roster. The Wildcats landed a commitment from 7-foot big man Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso on Monday afternoon. He has already signed with the team, and will join Kentucky this fall. Kingsley announced his commitment...
Oscar Tshiebwe Shares Message of Faith for Eastern Kentucky

The Kentucky men’s basketball team is coming together Tuesday night at Rupp Arena to raise money for those devastated by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The team will participate in an open practice beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the doors of Rupp Arena opening at 5:00 p.m. ET. Oscar Tshiebwe...
Kentucky, Gonzaga Agree To Home-And-Home Series: Fans React

Two college basketball powers will meet in a home-and-home series over the next two seasons according to KSR host Matt Jones. Tweeting, "Kentucky will play Gonzaga HOME AND HOME. Game this year at Gonzaga on Nov 20." Fans reacted to exciting hoops news on social media. "Everything we have been...
Douglass ready to make another run at a state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in four seasons, the Douglass Broncos came up one win short of a state championship. Last year’s loss to South Warren has this team motivated. “That’s the second time we lost on two heartbreaking seasons,” said wide receiver Tylon Webb. “We...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
UK Wildcats with East Ky. ties to help with flood relief at 606 Basketball Camp

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky’s Women’s Basketball Team has had several players with ties to Eastern Kentucky. Blair Greene, Maci Morris, Cassidy Rowe and Emma King are hosting the 606 Girls Basketball Camp at North Laurel High School. All campers will receive a 606...
Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement Issued

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
