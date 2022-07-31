Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation

comicbook.com
gray wolf
1d ago
I have always been a fan of Anne Rice's vampire Chronicles and I was a huge fan of the interview with a vampire movie. everything I have seen or read about with this new series sounds completely horrible. from the casting to the story. I was still holding out some hope until I saw who they cast as Claudia. the actress playing her is much much too old which completely negates her story and Claudia is the linchpin of the entire storyline. when you lose her as the child vampire you lose the entire story of Interview with the Vampire it all revolves around her.
William Wright
1d ago
It would have been great if River Phoenix (first choice for Lestat) never chased the dragon and did the original film.
