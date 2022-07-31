ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

KGUN 9

Storm chances to increase slightly in and around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 4:15 p.m. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued in north central Cochise County and into south central Graham County, set to expire at 5:45 p.m. — Chances for Monsoon activity will increase slightly around Southern Arizona today. Isolated thunderstorms are most likely to impact...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
tucsonaz.gov

Vote for Lincoln Dog Park

The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Mayor Raised Major Funding for Tucson Million Trees Program

Mayor Regina Romero recently announced a pair of major donations to the Tucson Million Trees Program. The Mayor announced a $100,000 boost to the program when a $50,000 multi-year pledge by the Southwest Gas Foundation was matched dollar-for-dollar by another philanthropic gift. Additionally, Mayor Romero and Mister Car Wash CEO...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10. Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Creosote plant heals from the inside out

Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
TUCSON, AZ

