Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

LIVE UPDATES: Flooding Advisory issued for parts of Pima County Wednesday
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest weather news.
KGUN 9
Storm chances to increase slightly in and around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 4:15 p.m. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued in north central Cochise County and into south central Graham County, set to expire at 5:45 p.m. — Chances for Monsoon activity will increase slightly around Southern Arizona today. Isolated thunderstorms are most likely to impact...
Mountain lions spotted around neighborhood near Sierra Vista
A group of mountain lions were recently caught on camera moving as a group in Ramsey Canyon, a residential area near Sierra Vista.
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
KOLD-TV
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
KOLD-TV
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
Passenger from crash near Flowing Wells passed away
The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection N. Flowing Wells Rd. and W. Prince Rd. involving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
L.A. Weekly
Adam Boehme Fatally Struck in Bicycle Accident near East 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
17-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies in Two-Vehicle Accident near South Pantano Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., near South Pantano Parkway. The crash involved a bicyclist and a 2018 Peterbilt 330. According to police, Boehme was riding his electric bicycle on the eastbound lanes of East 22nd Street when the truck...
Up to $400 in vouchers to switch from gas to electric outdoor tools
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is offering vouchers for those willing to switch from gas-powered to electric lawn and garden equipment.
Border Patrol agents use horse patrol, helicopter to arrest suspected migrants
U.S. Border Patrol agents used multiple tools at their disposal recently to arrest ten suspected migrants near Arivaca.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
AZFamily
Some Arizona polling locations having issues with stolen pens following candidate's claim
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
tucsonaz.gov
Vote for Lincoln Dog Park
The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
Cochise County 2022 Voter Guide
Cochise County is preparing for the primary election coming up Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officials say the county should have 17 in-person voting centers open throughout the day.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Mayor Raised Major Funding for Tucson Million Trees Program
Mayor Regina Romero recently announced a pair of major donations to the Tucson Million Trees Program. The Mayor announced a $100,000 boost to the program when a $50,000 multi-year pledge by the Southwest Gas Foundation was matched dollar-for-dollar by another philanthropic gift. Additionally, Mayor Romero and Mister Car Wash CEO...
KOLD-TV
Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10. Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in...
Kitt Peak prepares for visitors again after Tucson wildfire
A huge wildfire in June was a real threat to the complex of telescopes on top of Kitt Peak. But now the national observatory that was founded in 1958 is working to get ready to resume research.
12news.com
Pinal County could see new elections director for November after 'embarrassing' ballot shortage
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials said Pinal County made a mistake and is embarrassed after running out of ballots in some voting locations just hours before polls closed in Arizona's primary election on Tuesday. County Supervisor Chair Jeffrey McClure (Dist. 4) said he's not sure how the shortage happened...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Creosote plant heals from the inside out
Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
