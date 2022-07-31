Effective: 2022-08-03 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Floyd; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Owsley; Perry; Pike HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values peaking in the 95 to 100 degree range on Thursday. * WHERE...Floyd, Breathitt, Knott, Owsley, Perry, Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Pike Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With widespread power outages lingering after flooding, and numerous first responders out in the field this week, residents and first responders are particularly vulnerable to high heat index values through Thursday.

