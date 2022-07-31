ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Mini golf classic held at library in Wilkes-Barre

 3 days ago
‘I have, really, truly, a wonderful village’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I’m still having a hard time with this,” Shannon McCann said earlier this week. And she wasn’t talking about being diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year. The Wilkes-Barre woman wasn’t talking about upcoming treatments either, the ones...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos

Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
SCRANTON, PA
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.

Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Reintroducing the 'Pennsylvania Opportunity Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid high costs of food, gas, and turnpike tolls, Governor Tom Wolf wants to put some money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. On Tuesday, the governor was in Folcroft, just outside of Philadelphia, to reintroduce the 'Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.'. The legislation aims to help families who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Troopers: Child purposely burned by hot water

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges. According to troopers, David McNeese purposely held a two-year-old's hands under extremely hot water from the kitchen sink of a home in Hamilton Township in January. Investigators believe the water was unusually hot because of a...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Train, rig crash in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A train and a tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue. Some fuel from the tractor-trailer spilled onto the road. Officials tell us they do not expect to file any charges after the crash. See news happening? Text our...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

