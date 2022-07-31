Mini golf classic held at library in Wilkes-Barre

www.wnep.com
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
‘I have, really, truly, a wonderful village’
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I’m still having a hard time with this,” Shannon McCann said earlier this week. And she wasn’t talking about being diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year. The Wilkes-Barre woman wasn’t talking about upcoming treatments either, the ones...
$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
Two winning lottery tickets sold in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania lottery retailers sold winning tickets in Lackawanna County. While it may not have been the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in our area made out with some cash after Friday's drawing. A ticket sold at Joe's Kwik Marts on Keyser Avenue in Scranton matched...
Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos
Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
Reintroducing the 'Pennsylvania Opportunity Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid high costs of food, gas, and turnpike tolls, Governor Tom Wolf wants to put some money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. On Tuesday, the governor was in Folcroft, just outside of Philadelphia, to reintroduce the 'Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.'. The legislation aims to help families who...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
What is Pa.’s favorite brand of potato chip and favorite chip dip?
There are many brands of potato chips made in Pennsylvania. They include Middleswarth, Good’s, Martin’s, Utz, Hartley’s, Herr’s, Dieffenbach’s and Gibbles. Shane Co. recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the favorite potato chip and favorite chip dip in each state. Overall, Shane found that...
Troopers: Child purposely burned by hot water
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges. According to troopers, David McNeese purposely held a two-year-old's hands under extremely hot water from the kitchen sink of a home in Hamilton Township in January. Investigators believe the water was unusually hot because of a...
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
Train, rig crash in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A train and a tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue. Some fuel from the tractor-trailer spilled onto the road. Officials tell us they do not expect to file any charges after the crash. See news happening? Text our...
wkok.com
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
Federal grand jury to investigate Pa. State Police shooting of Monroe County teen
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
