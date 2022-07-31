Police search for man accused of attempted rape in Brooklyn

Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for the attempted rape of a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn.

Police say the incident happened in the vicinity of Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place just before 8:30 a.m on Saturday.

News 12 is told a 39-year-old victim was walking her dog, when a man approached her from behind, put her in a chokehold and then threw her to the ground. She tells police that the suspect then began strangling and assaulting her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and neck and was later treated for the injuries at Interfaith Medical Center.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old male with a dark complexion with a mustache and chin hair. He is around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen dressed in black and wearing a black baseball cap with a rose on the front.

Police have video footage of the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS