Bronx, NY

Dominican Parade returns to the Bronx following 2-year pandemic hiatus

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

It was a Sunday to celebrate for Bronx residents as the Dominican Parade returned to the borough after a two-year hiatus.

From the music to the food to the people, the tradition has long highlighted the rich Dominican culture in the borough.

The parade took over the Grand Concourse, spanning almost 10 blocks.

It was full of people who waved their Dominican flags as they stood with friends and family to show their Dominican pride.

Leaders, political candidates, community groups and residents also attended the celebration.

The Bronx is home to more than 200,000 Dominican Americans, according to borough president.

