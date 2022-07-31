NBA icon Bill Russell dead aged 88

www.insidenova.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid tribute to the late Bill Russell, his mentor and friend who he said “leaves a giant example for us all.” Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the league’s first Black head coach, died on Sunday aged 88.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Yardbarker
Bill Russell Won More Championships Than 28 NBA Teams
The tragic passing of Bill Russell has hit the NBA world like a storm, with tributes pouring in for one of the most iconic players in the history of the game. Russell is the most decorated champion in American sports league history, winning 11 championships with the Boston Celtics. Russell...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon
Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
ESPN writer says Juan Soto deal 'one of the biggest trades in baseball history'
It was a blockbuster. There's no doubt about it. The Washington Nationals traded away superstar outfielder and slugger Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres at the MLB trade deadline. It was a massive deal, because of Soto of course, but the trade also featured Josh Bell heading out west...
Comments / 0