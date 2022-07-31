Funeral services set for today for fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County community will say a final goodbye to fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Yates today.

>>‘He is my hero;’ Father of fallen Clark County deputy speaks after deadly shooting

Yates’s funeral will be at noon today at the First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. After the service, he will be buried at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield.

The order of service has Pastor Darryl May opening the service. Scripture and prayer will be led by Pastor Bruce Sigman with the obituary read by Marlene Avery.

Additional speakers include:

Sheriff Deborah K Burchett

Deputy Fitzroy Lawrence

Sgt. Chad Stalder

Deputy William Crump

Deputy John Loney

Deputy Matthew Harris

Major Chris Clark

Eugene Yates

Anthony/Andrew Reed

Pastor Darryl May will end the service by presenting the eulogy.

To accommodate the procession today, the U.S. 68 northbound ramp to state Route 41 and both U.S. 68 northbound and southbound ramps to state Route 334 and state Route 41 will close between Upper Valley Pike and Bechtle Avenue.

At Yate’s visitation Sunday, residents cried, hugged, and comforted each other. American flags and blue ribbons were wrapped around trees outside the church as people there shared their respects.

Yates was killed July 24 after a suspect shot him while he was responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston.

“It’s just a great loss to the community,” said Denise Williams, N.A.A.C.P. Springfield President. “He was an outstanding person. He was a servant to the community.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was among those who came out to comfort Yates’ family.

He told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis that this loss shows how tough it can be to work in law enforcement.

“When a police or a sheriff’s deputy responds to a home, they never know for sure what’s inside and they don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It should be a reminder to all of us how difficult this job is.”

>>National support group steps up for family of slain Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates

Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett told Lewis she’s known Yates since he was two years old, watched him grow up and it’s surreal and sad knowing yates is no longer here.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go from here. I really don’t,” she told Lewis. “But we will, we have to stand up, stand tall and we have to remember Matthew’s memory.”

Yates was just 41 years old and is described as a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Earlier this week, News Center 7 spoke with his father, a retired sheriff’s deputy, he said his son was his hero.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle has been parked outside Springfield City Hall in honor of Yates.

There was a memorial walk Friday at the Clark County Fair in his Memory.

A sheriff’s deputy told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis at the walk that they’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the community this week.

Lewis also spoke with Luke’s Wings, an organization that covers that travel expense for family and friends of fallen officers, and they told him they paid for flights for two of Yates’ out-of-state relatives to get to Ohio in time for these services.

Clark County Sheriff Office Deputy Matthew Yates Visitation Photo by: Brandon Lewis

©2022 Cox Media Group