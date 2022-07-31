Recap: James Outman, Cody Bellinger Carry Dodgers To Series Win Against Rockies

dodgerblue.com
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Top LA Trade Chip Reacts to One of His Surprising Statistics
Diego Cartaya says he's surprised with his power surge so far in 2022.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
Former Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Reds' Jake Fraley sitting versus Marlins Monday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Jake Fraley in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fraley will take the evening off while Albert Almora Jr. covers right field for the Reds and bats eighth against the Marlins. Our models project Fraley to make 77 more plate...
Padres beat Rockies 4-1
The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions
The best young hitter since Ted Williams is on the block. Which team will he be playing for after Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET?
Dodgers-Giants Game Selected For MLB On TBS Tuesday Night National Broadcast
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues on when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants in the second of a four-game series at Oracle Park. The game is a national broadcast on TBS with a crew led by play-by-play man Brian Anderson...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making
James Outman set a goal to make it to the majors sometime this year. Still, as Friday night turned to Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, the call he received around 12:45 a.m. came as a surprise. Two days later, in front of his fiancée, Dasha, his parents, Matt and Maureen,...
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
Dodgers Wearing Vin Scully Jersey Patch, Planning Additional Honors
The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a Vin Scully jersey patch for the remainder of the 2022 season and are in the process of planning additional honors at Dodger Stadium for the Hall of Fame broadcaster. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten told Orel Hershiser on SportsNet LA that the...
MLB odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
The Colorado Rockies are in San Diego to take on the surging Padres! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 of the series 4-1 and are in the middle of a double header right now. This will be a five-game series and it’s at an important time for the Padres. The Padres shocked the baseball world and acquired All-Star and World Series champion Juan Soto as well as former All-Star first baseman Josh Bell. This team is now on a new level and will be a tough out when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns. This game between the Rockies will be scheduled for later tonight after the completion of the first game.
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Home Run Against Giants; Trea Turner Makes Sliding Catch
The Los Angeles Dodgers received another complete effort from their lineup to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, and earn the first road win by either team in the season series. Furthermore, the Dodgers are on a five-game winning streak against the Giants. Matters didn’t begin on an encouraging note...
Jaime Jarrín, Billie Jean King, Ned Colletti & More Pay Tribute To Vin Scully
The sports world is in collective mourning after legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Scully’s illustrious career with the Dodgers spanned 67 seasons, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, and...
