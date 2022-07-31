Rocket notes: Joohyung Kim ties course record with 9-under 63 in final round

www.detroitnews.com
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB
Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
HometownLife.com
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
Mel Pearson deemed ‘not credible’ multiple times in Michigan hockey investigation, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson did not provide credible answers repeatedly during a WilmerHale investigation into his program, according to the report obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him...
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Survey finds Michigan is not a top-15 college football brand
The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of college football. Tradition and legacy live through the walls of Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. But how much does all that really matter to a high school football player?. Official Visit tackled trying to figure this out. They polled...
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
bvmsports.com
Desmond Howard, Michigan legend, still in college football
DETROIT (BVM) – Desmond Howard entered into legendary status on Nov. 23, 1991. The University of Michigan junior wide receiver returned a punt against rival Ohio State in a 31-3 victory. When he got to the end zone, Howard struck the “Heisman Pose,” cementing his legacy before he even won the award, something that came just a month later.
Detroit-based barbecue joint Bert's Marketplace now has a stand at Comerica Park
Sniff the air at Comerica Park during game days and special events and you might get a whiff of the signature barbecue of a well-known Eastern Market joint. A single weekend pop-up of tasty barbecue in June at Comerica Park from the legendary Bert's Marketplace appears to have been a hit.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon won over a divided Michigan GOP, but ousting Whitmer will be harder
Lansing — Michigan's Republican primary race for governor came down to a simple calculation for many GOP voters: They were focused on ousting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and they viewed Tudor Dixon as their best option to accomplish it. Now, Dixon faces the challenge of uniting a fractured Republican Party...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
Detroit News
Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds
Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
Fox17
Davenport University football player killed in Detroit shooting
DETROIT, Mich. — Davenport University announced on Sunday that a student and football player will not be suiting up for the next season. EyQuan Cobb was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday, the university said. Cobb was from Detroit and had been a Davenport student for the past three years.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
rejournals.com
Hull Investment Advisors sells pair of apartment properties in Detroit
Hull Investment Advisors recently closed the sale of Rainer Court (37 Units) and Selden Apartments (50 Units) in Detroit’s Midtown District. HIA’s Managing Principal, Austin Hull, advised both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Located in Midtown Detroit, both assets are walking distance to Wayne State University,...
College Football Player Was Killed In Friday Night Shooting
A college football player was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night. Davenport University defensive lineman EyQuan Cobb was killed on Friday evening, the school announced. Cobb, originally from Detroit, played for Davenport University for three years. “Words cannot express the pain felt right now,” said head football...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
