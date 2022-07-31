ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Expected to Be Made by Arbiter on Monday

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games

The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
NFL
Bleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

NFL training camps are now underway for all 32 teams, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. It's only natural to start predicting wins and losses since we know how rosters have settled and the full 2022 schedule has been released. The playoff picture is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Top Players to Watch in 2022 Hall of Fame Game

The 2022 NFL preseason is just a day away from kicking off, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition game might not be the pinnacle of professional football, but it does offer the new Raiders coaching staff an extra opportunity to assess their younger players against live competition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy

Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon. If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Josina Anderson
Bleacher Report

Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury

Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbiter#Cbs Sports#American Football#Pro Football Network#Cleveland Com#Nflpa#Espn#Texans#Clemson
Bleacher Report

Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football

Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football. There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'

Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering

The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams

Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy