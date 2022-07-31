Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Expected to Be Made by Arbiter on Monday

bleacherreport.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games
The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
Bleacher Report
Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team
NFL training camps are now underway for all 32 teams, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. It's only natural to start predicting wins and losses since we know how rosters have settled and the full 2022 schedule has been released. The playoff picture is...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Top Players to Watch in 2022 Hall of Fame Game
The 2022 NFL preseason is just a day away from kicking off, with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition game might not be the pinnacle of professional football, but it does offer the new Raiders coaching staff an extra opportunity to assess their younger players against live competition.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins RB Coach Says Stephen Ross' Tanking Comments Were Never Shared with Players
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters Wednesday that any directive or belief that the team should tank from owner Stephen Ross never made it into the locker room in 2019. "From the top down, [the goal was] to win football games and prepare and get ready to...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy
Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game
The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon. If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban: Alabama's 2021 Season Was 'Rebuilding Year' Despite CFP Title Appearance
Alabama's football program is so dominant under Nick Saban that it reached the College Football Playoff national championship game in a self-described "rebuilding year." The head coach called the 2021 campaign as much during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports):. "Last year,...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Thinks He'll Play Long Enough to Reach 10,000 Rushing Yards
After receiving a vote of confidence from Jerry Jones earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has laid out a plan for the rest of his career. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Elliott said that his goal is to reach 10,000 rushing yards and help the Cowboys win a championship.
Bleacher Report
Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football. There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'
Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Disputes Rumors He Wasn't Happy with 'Wide Back' Role
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who just inked a three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million, denied reports that his previous trade request was due to displeasure over the team using him as both a wideout and running back (wide back). "That’s false," Samuel told reporters Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering
The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Is 'Everything You Would Wish For,' Says Bengals President Mike Brown
Do not expect the Joe Burrow hype train to die down anytime soon. Fresh off leading the Bengals to their first AFC championship in more than 30 years, Burrow has been the source of a never-ending heaping of praise in Cincinnati. "He's everything you would wish for, especially for a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams
Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
NBA・
