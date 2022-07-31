Uvalde school launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'

www.kvue.com
Art teacher creates "Healing Uvalde" mural project
In Uvalde, Texas there is an ongoing project to remember the 21 lives lost during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Muralists from all over Texas have gone down to the city to create individual murals
texasstandard.org
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
KSAT 12
Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?
UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
KENS 5
Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial
UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
texasstandard.org
Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially
Before May 24, the smile of Jessica Treviño’s 11-year-old daughter was contagious. “She was always laughing,” Treviño said. “She would always come up to me, hug me, kiss me and just want to be next to me. Now? I don’t know my daughter any more.”
Dallas Observer
With School Approaching, Texas Republicans Have Ideas to Stop Campus Shootings
It’s been more than two months since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde. The massacre sparked contentious debates among politicians about how to prevent another campus shooting. Democrats have largely pushed for stricter firearm legislation, including universal background checks and red...
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Abbott ensures Uvalde victims' families are recieving resources to heal
UVALDE, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott visited Uvalde recently to meet with the victims' families. The governor's team says they want to ensure families are receiving resources and support as they continue to heal. The governor's press secretary sent this statement saying that the governor has been to the community...
Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.
KSAT 12
‘So good and helpful’; Jose Flores Jr.’s family remembers 10-year-old
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. At just 10-years-old, Jose Flores Jr. was wise beyond his years. He lived in Uvalde with his parents and three younger siblings. His mother said he loved to pitch...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
KFDM-TV
Local Democratic leaders urge Hondo City Council to cancel NRA fundraiser
Texas — Texas Democrats released a statement ahead of the "Friends of NRA" fundraising event set to be held August 6th. The intention is to discourage the Hondo City Council from hosting the fundraiser, citing the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary. Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa, Uvalde County Democratic Party Chair Carlos Lopez, and Medina County Democratic Party Chair Sandy Young released the following joint statement:
KSAT 12
KSAT, other media organizations sue Texas DPS for Uvalde school massacre records
AUSTIN – KSAT 12 and more than a dozen media organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit in state district court in Austin asking a judge to order the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to release records regarding the law enforcement response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
KHOU
Group of media organizations -- including KHOU 11 -- sues Texas DPS for records on Uvalde mass shooting
HOUSTON — What were Texas Department of Public Safety troopers doing at Robb Elementary School on May 24, the day a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers? That’s what a media coalition – which includes KHOU 11 – is trying to find out through a lawsuit filed on Monday.
tpr.org
One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital
The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
KHOU
Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement
UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
KVUE
Lawsuit seeks Texas DPS records showing 91 state troopers' actions during Uvalde school shooting
SAN ANTONIO — What were Texas Department of Public Safety troopers doing for more than an hour at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde while a gunman was in a classroom with dead and wounded children and teachers?. DPS officials have criticized local law enforcement but have refused to provide...
