Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'

KVUE
 3 days ago
texasstandard.org

Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down

The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?

UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial

UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
UVALDE, TX
Dallas Observer

With School Approaching, Texas Republicans Have Ideas to Stop Campus Shootings

It’s been more than two months since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde. The massacre sparked contentious debates among politicians about how to prevent another campus shooting. Democrats have largely pushed for stricter firearm legislation, including universal background checks and red...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Governor Abbott ensures Uvalde victims' families are recieving resources to heal

UVALDE, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott visited Uvalde recently to meet with the victims' families. The governor's team says they want to ensure families are receiving resources and support as they continue to heal. The governor's press secretary sent this statement saying that the governor has been to the community...
UVALDE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KFDM-TV

Local Democratic leaders urge Hondo City Council to cancel NRA fundraiser

Texas — Texas Democrats released a statement ahead of the "Friends of NRA" fundraising event set to be held August 6th. The intention is to discourage the Hondo City Council from hosting the fundraiser, citing the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary. Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa, Uvalde County Democratic Party Chair Carlos Lopez, and Medina County Democratic Party Chair Sandy Young released the following joint statement:
HONDO, TX
tpr.org

One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital

The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement

UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
UVALDE, TX

