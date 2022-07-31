Even Costco Can't Escape Inflation, According To Twitter

Starbucks has been under pressure of late. Its high-stakes anti-union campaign diverts company resources and scares off investors. The ongoing pandemic has decimated Starbucks' business in one of its most important markets — China. Ongoing supply chain snafus have increased Starbucks' operating expenses, per CNBC. So, too, has Starbucks' decision to pay higher wages to some baristas — namely those at non-union stores (via CNN). At the same time, most U.S. consumers have not received wage increases enough to offset inflation, leaving many with less disposable income, per Deloitte Insights. While, thus far, this has seemed to affect how much consumers have been saving versus spending, Deloitte observes consumer spending may have finally peaked.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO