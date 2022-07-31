Alvarez House helps veterans get resources with Stand Down event

www.wxii12.com
WXII 12
Smart Start of Forsyth County hosts community event in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at Bailey Park on Saturday to help kick off a new program from Smart Start of Forsyth County. The event was part of the launch of Smart Start's R.O.O.T.S., Reversing Outcomes of Traumatic Situations, initiative that was developed to tackle the onset causes and mitigate the issues of ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences, that can affect development and behavior even into adulthood.
WXII 12
NC A&T University receives $23 million in funding for workforce training program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce were in Greensboro Wednesday to present a grant funded by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to North Carolina A&T State University. Connecting people to jobs is the goal of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge...
WXII 12
Retiring WSPD Chief Catrina Thompson reflects on her tenure and department's future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is in her 29th year with the Winston-Salem Police Department. She has spent the last five as chief, but announced last week she will be retiring in December. In a one-on-one interview with WXII Wednesday, Thompson said the police department’s staffing...
My Fox 8
Training students for promising careers, right here in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There are lots of schools across the Piedmont focusing on training students for a promising career. But one school in Winston-Salem was able to take advantage of a program that put their work on a national stage. Brad Jones found out more, and the end...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Fight on A&T campus hospitalizes 3 people, EMS says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An altercation at an NC AAU Junior Olympics event in Greensboro sent athletes and parents into a panic Tuesday afternoon. The event was being held at North Carolina A&T State University. The initial scene of the altercation is under investigation by NCAT Police Department. Guilford EMS...
ncconstructionnews.com
Winston-Salem has new rules to promote affordable housing
Winston-Salem council members have approved an affordable housing program and housing justice act aimed at creating affordable housing and codifying new rules for the sale of city-owned land. Another provision in the affordable housing program will allow the city to require that 65 percent of apartments be reserved for low-...
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available across Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points (CAP) in all 100 counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits. CAPs are located at...
'262,000 people went to the ER for injuries associated with yardwork'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sprucing up your yard and home in the summer can be satisfying but also dangerous. Last year nearly 262,000 people went to an emergency room with injuries associated with yardwork, including mowing, cutting branches, and power-washing. Consumer Reports has some safety tips to help you dodge...
My Fox 8
Enjoying National Night Out with High Point Museum
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — August 2 is a chance to get to know some of the men and women in uniform in your community. National Night Out is a campaign intended to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and the police. High Point Museum has special plans for the...
Putting the Green in Greensboro: NC A&T receives millions for green energy program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States Department of Commerce is investing 23.7 million dollars to expand it's clean energy workforce training. The money is being used from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant and it is going to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The program...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem animal rescue to open new facility
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new facility for the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation of Winston-Salem, or AARF, is set to open next Tuesday on Thurston Street. AARF's new building will provide the nonprofit group with more capacity for adoption events, volunteer workspace, offices, two medical exam rooms, dog washing facilities as well as more space for community events.
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday.
WXII 12
North Carolina shooter arrested in Florida after killing a man, officials say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina man found dead in a yard, his shooter located in Florida, officials said. On July 5, the Burlington Police Department and EMS responded to the 300 block of Foster Street after receiving reports and an unconscious male lying in a yard. Officers arrived and...
WXII 12
National Black Theatre Festival inspires business boost, crucial conversations
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "We are so glad to be back." The quote comes from the managing director for the National Black Theatre Festival, April Broadway, but it could be attributed to thousands of people attending this week's events. The COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on hold for the last...
Fumes from Weaver fire were much more dangerous to public than stated, environmental watchdog says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – An environmental watchdog group is suggesting that the level of hazardous material sent airborne by the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant earlier this year was far more dangerous than the public had been told. The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, a nonprofit organization based in Roanoke, Va., in a report […]
The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry. The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so...
Guilford County Schools offers bus driver bonuses to combat shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools leaders giving bus drivers bonuses to deal with vacancies. GCS officials tell FOX8 that while they have more than 60 vacancies, they are continuing to use various recruitment and retention strategies, including retention bonuses for bus drivers. GCS is also continuing its partnership with the Greensboro Transit […]
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
