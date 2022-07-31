Alvarez House helps veterans get resources with Stand Down event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at Bailey Park on Saturday to help kick off a new program from Smart Start of Forsyth County. The event was part of the launch of Smart Start's R.O.O.T.S., Reversing Outcomes of Traumatic Situations, initiative that was developed to tackle the onset causes and mitigate the issues of ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences, that can affect development and behavior even into adulthood.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO