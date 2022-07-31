Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law

www.dmagazine.com
Barbara Ann Nelson
3d ago
Thank God there are still intelligent compassionate people left in our City governnent!! Never did I believe the Supreme Court would bend to conservative politicians that could turn this Country's clocks back to the 1950's. Remember this in NOVEMBER!!!
Reply(2)
4
The Texas Titan
3d ago
I catch anyone narcing on someone getting an abortion and they're gonna have problems.
Reply(7)
5
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (8/3/22)
Full Dallas Council to Vote on Abortion Resolution on August 10. The Council’s Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture committee approved a resolution that will limit what public resources can be used to investigate abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Our Bethany Erickson broke the news earlier this week; you can head here for more context, but it basically tells the city manager not to spend any public resources investigating abortions.
